"We really broke them Nuggets" - Lakers fans on cloud nine after arch-rivals Nuggets lose another big game to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

The Denver Nuggets fell short tonight, suffering a 112-121 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. gave their fans plenty to cheer about, it was LA Lakers supporters who seemed to be more ecstatic. Lakers Nation took to social media, celebrating the loss and claiming they had “broken” Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

Ad

The Lakers’ last two playoff exits have both come at the hands of the Nuggets. Denver swept Los Angeles in the 2023 Western Conference Finals and followed that up by eliminating the Lakers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs with a 4-1 series victory.

Denver’s loss tonight comes just days after JJ Redick’s squad handed them a 123-100 loss. Naturally, LA fans are using every opportunity to troll Denver, taking credit for the team’s slump.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We really broke them Nuggets,” @jbondwagon wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“W for humanity,” another user celebrated Denver’s loss.

“The Lakers have finally done something to the Nuggets after two long years, and now the Bucks are able to beat them as well. Wow! Let’s see you guys in the Western Conference Finals,” @chakra_cha wrote.

“Successful hate watch for you, successful win for us let's celebrate together,” a Bucks fan commented.

Ad

The Nuggets' dropping games have fans positive about the Lakers' chances at climbing up the standings.

“3 seed couldn’t come sooner,” @SilverPurp_Gold wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Lets keep moving forward!” @patcollects wrote.

Despite the loss, Jokic had yet another stellar performance. In 37 minutes of playing time, the three-time MVP scored 32 points, took 14 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists for his 26th triple-double this season. However, Antetokounmpo was the undeniable star of the night, indulging in an entertaining duel with the Joker and posting 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Nikola Jokić reflected upon the Nuggets' loss to the Lakers

Heading into the February 22 showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets were riding high on a sensational stretch of performances as they were on a nine-game win streak. However, many of the victories came against struggling teams or opponents dealing with significant injuries.

Ad

“Maybe we tricked ourselves,” Nikola Jokić admitted after the disappointing loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suffering two losses in February hampered Denver’s chances of moving up to the 2nd spot in the standings. They remain 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

To make matters worse, their upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Nuggets are set to face several in-form teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings, adding to the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback