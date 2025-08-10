"We really drafted a 6’10 Kyrie Irving" - Mavericks fans fired up over Cooper Flagg's slick handles breaking ankles in scrimmage

Cooper Flagg is already taking over the Mavericks' Twitter. The No. 1 pick had the team's fan base in awe on Saturday after they released a video of his offseason workout, in which Flagg also scrimmaged. He displayed his ball-handling skills in one of the clips, putting his defender on the skates before making him touch the court.Being a contributor with multiple skills is one of the key reasons why Flagg stands out as a potential generational talent. It's also part of the reason why the Mavericks are considered a legitimate contender next season, despite the former Duke star being a rookie and making the starting lineup next to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.Flagg is also expected to play a lot of point guard during the upcoming season because of Kyrie Irving's absence. Irving is sidelined for the foreseeable future and may not return before the All-Star break after sustaining an ACL tear in March.While the Mavericks acquired D'Angelo Russell to run the offense with the starters, Cooper Flagg will likely be their secondary playmaking option. The latest video, including his ball-handling skills, has boosted the confidence among the Mavericks fan base about his ceiling.Here's how fans reacted to Saturday's highlight:MavsMuse @MavsMuseLINKDawg we really just drafted a 6’10 Kyrie Irving 💀MFFL NATION @NationMfflLINK@dallasmavs @Cooper_Flagg OH MY GOODNESSOtto @Mavs2k24ChampsLINK@dallasmavs @Cooper_Flagg Cooper Flagg is the next Kobe Bryant.Luka fans are PEDOPHILES @LukaFansPedosLINK@dallasmavs @Cooper_Flagg Thank you NicooffKyrie @offKyrieLINKFranchise player that doesn’t have to be traded away to get in shape︎ @w4stedtalentLINKHe’s genuinely gonna be a monsterKyrie Irving's absence is a blessing in disguise for Mavericks' No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg Kyrie Irving's absence is almost a blessing in disguise for Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks. As a rookie, not many players are in the situation that Flagg would be in, playing for a contender and potentially as a starter. While Irving recovers, Flagg will get the time and space to show his ceiling in his first NBA season, likely filling in as a second option behind Anthony Davis.Had Irving been present, it would have meant limited touches for Flagg, which isn't optimal for a rookie. This way, Flagg can grow into his own and find a role within Jason Kidd's system that he can perfect, even when Irving returns. For the Mavericks, long-term, getting Flagg reps for the first half of the season can be fruitful in the business end of the tournament.The playoffs would be a different beast, but having more time with the ball in his hands during the season may allow him to play to his potential in the postseason.