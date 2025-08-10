  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • "We really drafted a 6’10 Kyrie Irving" - Mavericks fans fired up over Cooper Flagg's slick handles breaking ankles in scrimmage

"We really drafted a 6’10 Kyrie Irving" - Mavericks fans fired up over Cooper Flagg's slick handles breaking ankles in scrimmage

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:55 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
"We really drafted a 6’10 Kyrie Irving" - Mavericks fans fired up over Cooper Flagg's slick handles breaking ankles in scrimmage (Image Source: Imagn)

Cooper Flagg is already taking over the Mavericks' Twitter. The No. 1 pick had the team's fan base in awe on Saturday after they released a video of his offseason workout, in which Flagg also scrimmaged. He displayed his ball-handling skills in one of the clips, putting his defender on the skates before making him touch the court.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Being a contributor with multiple skills is one of the key reasons why Flagg stands out as a potential generational talent. It's also part of the reason why the Mavericks are considered a legitimate contender next season, despite the former Duke star being a rookie and making the starting lineup next to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

Flagg is also expected to play a lot of point guard during the upcoming season because of Kyrie Irving's absence. Irving is sidelined for the foreseeable future and may not return before the All-Star break after sustaining an ACL tear in March.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Mavericks acquired D'Angelo Russell to run the offense with the starters, Cooper Flagg will likely be their secondary playmaking option. The latest video, including his ball-handling skills, has boosted the confidence among the Mavericks fan base about his ceiling.

Here's how fans reacted to Saturday's highlight:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Kyrie Irving's absence is a blessing in disguise for Mavericks' No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg

Kyrie Irving's absence is almost a blessing in disguise for Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks. As a rookie, not many players are in the situation that Flagg would be in, playing for a contender and potentially as a starter. While Irving recovers, Flagg will get the time and space to show his ceiling in his first NBA season, likely filling in as a second option behind Anthony Davis.

Ad

Had Irving been present, it would have meant limited touches for Flagg, which isn't optimal for a rookie. This way, Flagg can grow into his own and find a role within Jason Kidd's system that he can perfect, even when Irving returns. For the Mavericks, long-term, getting Flagg reps for the first half of the season can be fruitful in the business end of the tournament.

The playoffs would be a different beast, but having more time with the ball in his hands during the season may allow him to play to his potential in the postseason.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications