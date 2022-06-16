“We are not scared, we do not fear the Golden State Warriors” - Boston Celtics' forward cuts an extremely confident figure as team looks to keep its season alive

Jaylen Brown has stated that the Boston Celtics are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and another win will help them secure the championship. However, Brown is confident about the Celtics' chances in their final home game of the season.

Prior to the finals, the Boston Celtics had bounced back twice to make their way into the biggest stage. They have been a resilient unit, and this is what makes them one of the toughest teams to beat in the league.

Heading into a crucial Game 6, all eyes will be on players like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. These three young players have been pivotal to the team's success this season.

Brown had this to say about their journey to the finals:

"Everything has been a learning experience. We wear everything that we learned this year like a badge of honor that we wear. We don't let it hang over our heads. We bounce back. We've been able to respond well all year, so we looking forward to the challenge, and we gotta embrace it."

"We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors ... We know it's a good team." - Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics' losses in the last two games have been solely due to silly mistakes. Despite having a good lead, the team has failed to hold on to it.

However, the Celtics cannot afford to make the same mistake in Game 6 as their whole season is at stake.









"Great being back home... It's going to be extremely loud in here, and it's going to be fun." - Jayson Tatum about the Celtics fans in the arena for Game 6.

Speaking about the team's mindset heading into the game, Jaylen Brown said:

"Last game on the home floor to kind of embody our whole season. We're looking to give it everything we got. We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors.

"We wanna just come out and just play the best version of basketball that we can. We know it's a good team over there. We know they've done it before, but we ought to believe in ourselves. So we gonna come out and leave it all out there. That's the whole intent."

How important is Jaylen Brown going to be for the Boston Celtics in Game 6?

Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Jaylen Brown has been one of the best players for the Boston Celtics in this series. He has averaged 21.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9%.

Although he has looked off in the last two games, Brown played a big part in the Celtics taking a 2-1 lead earlier in the series.

We're leaning on the leadership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as we prepare to bounce back on our home floor tomorrow night.

Going into Game 6, Boston will need Jaylen Brown to deliver a game-winning performance.

Brown has proven that he is not fazed by the challenge of performing on the biggest stage. His ability to deliver in the clutch and go on scoring runs make him a special player.

Klay Thompson will see Jaylen Brown in his Nightmares

The Boston Celtics will also need players like Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart to be at their very best. The trio have played for a while now, and this is one of the biggest games of their careers.

