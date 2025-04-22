"We did not see that in Game 1" - Lakers fans take shots at LeBron James' comments on only caring about playoffs

Ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, some fans took shots at LeBron James online. James made headlines after saying that he's not taking the regular season seriously at this point in his career and only cares about the playoffs.
On the latest teaser for the fourth episode of the "Mind The Game" Season 2 podcast, James and co-host Steve Nash discussed the playoffs. Nash misses playing in the postseason, while "The King" says the regular season is fun, but the playoffs are more important.
"Listen, at this point in my career, like, I mean, the regular season is fun," James said. "It’s cool. Alright, but I just only care about the playoffs. I'm all about the process. And I will always be about the process."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
However, some LA Lakers fans were not impressed with LeBron James' remarks about the playoffs. They pointed out the Lakers' disappointing performance in their Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"We did not see that in Game 1. That's true too for the whole team. We'll see tomorrow," a fan wrote.
"He gotta show it on the court this time," one fan commented.
"He didn’t seem like he cared in Game 1," another fan remarked.
"Cares so much, he's 1-9 in his last 10," a fan tweeted.
"This irritates me more than ever after watching Game 1," one fan claimed.
"Why didn’t he show up in Game 1 then?" another fan asked.
LeBron James was not at his best in their 117-95 loss in Game 1, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. He went 8-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range.
Charles Barkley sends message to LeBron James and Lakers ahead of Game 2
The LA Lakers know that they need to win Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley reminded LeBron James and Luka Doncic of what's at stake in a preview of their match on "Inside The NBA" on Monday.
"Clearly, I think it's a must-win for the Lakers," Barkley said. "If you get Luka Doncic and LeBron James losing in the first round of the playoffs, that's a bad season. Everybody gave them the win in the trade, but if they lose in the first round, that's gonna be a really bad look for them."
Coach JJ Redick sounded positive after the team's practice on Monday, telling reporters that they had their best practice in months. Redick also explained that it's all about effort on both sides of the ball at this point.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.