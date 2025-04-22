"We did not see that in Game 1" - Lakers fans take shots at LeBron James' comments on only caring about playoffs

Ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, some fans took shots at LeBron James online. James made headlines after saying that he's not taking the regular season seriously at this point in his career and only cares about the playoffs.

Ad

On the latest teaser for the fourth episode of the "Mind The Game" Season 2 podcast, James and co-host Steve Nash discussed the playoffs. Nash misses playing in the postseason, while "The King" says the regular season is fun, but the playoffs are more important.

"Listen, at this point in my career, like, I mean, the regular season is fun," James said. "It’s cool. Alright, but I just only care about the playoffs. I'm all about the process. And I will always be about the process."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, some LA Lakers fans were not impressed with LeBron James' remarks about the playoffs. They pointed out the Lakers' disappointing performance in their Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We did not see that in Game 1. That's true too for the whole team. We'll see tomorrow," a fan wrote.

"He gotta show it on the court this time," one fan commented.

Ad

"He didn’t seem like he cared in Game 1," another fan remarked.

"Cares so much, he's 1-9 in his last 10," a fan tweeted.

"This irritates me more than ever after watching Game 1," one fan claimed.

"Why didn’t he show up in Game 1 then?" another fan asked.

LeBron James was not at his best in their 117-95 loss in Game 1, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. He went 8-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

Ad

Charles Barkley sends message to LeBron James and Lakers ahead of Game 2

Charles Barkley sends message to LeBron James and Lakers ahead of Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers know that they need to win Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley reminded LeBron James and Luka Doncic of what's at stake in a preview of their match on "Inside The NBA" on Monday.

Ad

"Clearly, I think it's a must-win for the Lakers," Barkley said. "If you get Luka Doncic and LeBron James losing in the first round of the playoffs, that's a bad season. Everybody gave them the win in the trade, but if they lose in the first round, that's gonna be a really bad look for them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Coach JJ Redick sounded positive after the team's practice on Monday, telling reporters that they had their best practice in months. Redick also explained that it's all about effort on both sides of the ball at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More