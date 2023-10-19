"We haven't seen anything like him" - Kendrick Perkins warns teams over Victor Wembanyama turning into best 2-way threat in NBA

Victor Wembanyama's unique skillset unquestionably makes him one of the brightest young prospects in recent memory. With a frame that allows him to impact the game at both ends, it seems that Wembanyama will continue to evolve and take his game to the next level. After seeing the French star compete in the preseason, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is confident that Wembanyama is the future.

With one game left on the San Antonio Spurs' preseason schedule, fans have seen several stellar moments and plays from Wembanyama. From his recent highlight-reel nutmeg on Reggie Bullock on Wednesday to his unprecedented defensive reach shown against the OKC Thunder on Oct. 9, Wembanyama's highlight reel is ludicrous.

As the start of the NBA season approaches, Victor Wembanyama has the NBA community talking. Whether it's analysts breaking down his game or fans weighing in on his potential, this season will see the big man look to make a massive splash.

Leading up to the Spurs' season opener, Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on Wembanyama on ESPN this week:

"Victor Wembanyama is going to be the best player in the league on both ends of the floor in the next three years. ... We're talking about a 7-4 version of Kevin Durant offensively. There's nothing he can't do. Defensively, we've never seen anything like him.

"Ability to anchor a defense from all areas of the floor when he's not even in the play, it's just crazy."

Looking ahead at Victor Wembanyama's first season

While Wembanyama has yet to compete in a regular season game, the hype surrounding the young prospect is certainly warranted. Last week when the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat, coach Gregg Popovich gave media members an indication of just how talented the French star is.

As he explained, he only called one play for Wembanyama the entire game, and the rookie managed to score 23 points in just 23 minutes. The performance saw Wembanyama shoot 66.7% while also blocking three shots in a 120-104 win.

The way NBA veteran Patrick Beverley sees things, Victor Wembanyama is exactly where he needs to be in San Antonio. With a proven culture, numerous legends and one of the greatest coaches of all time behind him, he believes Wembanyama is in a position to thrive.

“He has the best culture behind him," Beverley said. "Those guys from San Antonio, they come back, and Pop runs his s**t. All that wisdom he has. I think Pop said he drew up one or two plays for him, and then (he) got 20 (points). That’s really a coach that’s letting you do your thing.”

When the season starts, it's clear all eyes will be on Wembanyama. With fans eager to see him compete and see how the Rookie of the Year race turns out, this season is shaping up to be a thrilling one.