"We sign this bum but not dwight" - NBA fans mock Warriors for signing former Heat guard roasted by Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have signed a new player just days after passing up on Dwight Howard. According to Shams Charania, Rodney McGruder will join the Warriors and compete for a roster spot during training camp. Warriors fans aren't happy with their team's decision.

Golden State is short of size and depth and the center position. Only Dario Saric and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis are cited as potential centers next season. Howard was a signing that would have made sense for the franchise. As such, Warriors fans let their disdain be known as they took to social media to vent.

Klay Thompson and McGruder have a history, as the Warriors star roasted him in the past after a scuffle became heated. Thompson hasn't spoken on the situation since it occurred but may now be forced to backtrack his previous comments.

McGruder, 32, has spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Pistons but has failed to make much of an impact. During Detroit's last campaign, McGruder participated in 32 regular-season games, averaging 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field.

Given the Warriors' depth at the shooting guard position, it's unlikely that McGruder will earn himself a deal for the upcoming season. After all, Golden State recently drafted a young wing in Brandin Podziemski, who is expected to develop into a high-level role player at the least.

Golden State Warriors haven't opened contract negotiations with Klay Thompson

While the addition of Rodney McGruder may create some awkwardness for Klay Thompson, he and the Golden State Warriors have bigger fish to fry. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State has yet to enter contract negotiations with Thompson despite the four-time champion heading into unrestricted free agency in 2024.

"No official offers or counteroffers have been made from either side, according to league sources," Slater wrote. "No exact salary numbers have been floated. There isn't a rush from either side, and there isn't a deadline. It could theoretically be done in-season, though I'd expect serious discussions (and perhaps an agreement) to come before that."

Thompson, 33, is expected to remain in the Bay Area beyond the current season. However, Mike Dunleavy will need to begin contract discussions with his sharpshooting star in the coming months. Otherwise, Golden State will risk losing Thompson for nothing next summer.

Warriors fans should remain confident that Thompson isn't going anywhere, though. Golden State waited until the offseason to extend Draymond Green, despite rumors circulating that he was destined to take his talents elsewhere at the end of his previous contract.