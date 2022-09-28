"I haven't spoken to him at all; Ever since the game" - Former no. 1 overall pick outlines the tension between him and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams

The Phoenix Suns' meltdown in the playoffs saw a heated exchange between Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams. In light of Ayton's return to the team this offseason, the Suns big man had a shocking revelation to make with regards to his exchange with Williams.

The fallout from the Phoenix Suns Media Day is still being felt at training camp. After a rather difficult couple of weeks in the organization considering internal matters, the Suns are in a state of disarray. This sentiment has in turn reverberated throughout the organization, including the players.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton mentioned in a conversation with Marc J. Spears that it felt like there was a cloud hanging over the team. However, this sentiment can be easily addressed with the supposedly uncomfortable dynamic between the player and the coaching staff as well.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on the mood at Suns Media Day



"This was the most saddest Media Day that I have ever attended. It felt more like a funeral... Definitely a sad day for the [Phoenix] Suns organization, but sounds like they're hopeful they can move forward." @MarcJSpears on the mood at Suns Media Day "This was the most saddest Media Day that I have ever attended. It felt more like a funeral... Definitely a sad day for the [Phoenix] Suns organization, but sounds like they're hopeful they can move forward."@MarcJSpears on the mood at Suns Media Dayhttps://t.co/l3MwBNA9YD

While speaking to a few reporters during training camp, Ayton made a shocking statement about his dynamic with Monty Williams as of late. When asked whether the two had spoken and moved on after their argument in Game 7, Ayton responded by saying:

"I haven't spoken to Monty. I haven't spoken to him at all; Ever since the game."

When asked about whether he was happy to be back in the Suns, Ayton said:

"Yeah, I'm alright. When I'm between those line, it's work. I'm not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back that I have to represent."

Ayton looked visibly displeased and uncomfortable when answering the question. In addition to his earlier response, he added:

"I can show him better than I can tell him."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven't spoken since Game 7 of Suns-Mavs series. #Suns Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven't spoken since Game 7 of Suns-Mavs series. #Suns https://t.co/rdVJll9LYn

After an intense argument in Game 7 of the Suns-Mavs series, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams haven't addressed the problem. However, the head coach apparently doesn't see this as a problem at all.

Whether such a situation is exacerbated by the pre-existing climate in Phoenix is a matter of speculation. However, this could have a severe impact on the team's chemistry moving forward.

Are the Phoenix Suns in trouble?

The Phoenix Suns have faced their fair share of misfortune in this year's offseason. After a long drawn-out saga pertaining to Deandre Ayton's contract extension, the Suns saw more trouble after Robert Sarver's suspension was announced.

With investigative reports on the matter garnering attention from the media and members of the organization, the Suns are suffering from a lot of internal strife.

Considering the nature of the situation, Phoenix being in a state of disarray and discomfort is understandable. However, the team is far and away from being in trouble from a basketball perspective.

With regards to Ayton-Williams' situation, the head coach addressed the fact that he hasn't been in touch with players over the offseason.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven't talked since Game 7. "I haven't talked to a lot of guys."Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven't talked since Game 7. #Suns "I haven't talked to a lot of guys."Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven't talked since Game 7. #Suns https://t.co/hDSFVuRAiK

Williams assured that the situation wasn't as drastic and that it was primarily to give the players a break from the game itself.

After consecutive playoff failures, the Phoenix Suns certainly have a lot to prove. Served by a talented core led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns will look to be a contender next season as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far