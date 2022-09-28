“We couldn't stand each other, we was almost going blows in the back of the locker rooms” - Kendrick Perkins believes Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can build chemistry and compete for the championship

Former NBA player and analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can play well together, despite their past rivalry. Their squabble is known league-wide and the idea of them teaming up wasn't something fans would have expected.

During the offseason, the Lakers surprised many when they signed Patrick Beverley. While many fans are skeptical about Westbrook and Beverley playing in the same team, Kendrick Perkins has a different take on this. He compared their rivalry to the one he had with Kevin Garnett:

"When you have seasoned veterans that understand the assignment and understand the mission, they put their differences aside.

"Me and Kevin Garnett went through the same thing when he was in Minnesota. We couldn't stand each other. We was almost going blows in the back of the locker rooms, it happens.

"They're being mature, seasoned vets trying to figure things out, letting each other know that they have one another back."

While it may seem like a longshot, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley's chemistry could play a big role if the Lakers are to get back in the playoffs.

It may seem impossible, but during Beverley's introductory press conference, the two shared a good moment together. This happended when Russ threw a towel at Pat Bev in the middle of his interview.

Russell Westbrook opens up on his current situation with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Russell Westbrook struggled to fit into the Lakers' system last season and was criticized for his performances several times. Despite talks of him being traded in the offseason, Russ appears composed and focused on doing his job as a professional.

During the Lakers' media day, Westbrook was asked for his thoughts on if the Lakers want him to stay. He said:

"Whether they want me here or not doesn't really matter, honestly. We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there."

The former MVP is currently in the final year of his deal after deciding to opt in. The 2022-23 season will be the final year of his contract, which is worth $47 million. Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Lakers last season. He will be an unrestricted free agent.

