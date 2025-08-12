  • home icon
  "We stealing Dallas coaches" - NBA fans hyped as Lakers reunite Luka Doncic with ex-Mavericks strength coach amid LA star's transformation buzz

"We stealing Dallas coaches" - NBA fans hyped as Lakers reunite Luka Doncic with ex-Mavericks strength coach amid LA star’s transformation buzz

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 12, 2025 01:07 GMT
NBA: Luka Doncic Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"We stealing Dallas coaches" - NBA fans hyped as Lakers reunite Luka Doncic with ex-Mavericks strength coach amid LA star’s transformation buzz. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers are reportedly reuniting superstar Luka Doncic with former Dallas Mavericks strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Holsopple. NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote Monday via “The Stein Line” about the Lakers’ latest deal. Doncic, who signed a three-year, $165 million contract last month, gets a chance to work again with a trainer named the best at his position by the league in March 2021.

Fans promptly reacted to Holsopple’s addition to the coaching staff:

“WE STEALING DALLAS COACHES”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Holsopple signed with the Mavericks in 2013, five years before the team drafted Luka Doncic. Following the 2023-24 campaign, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison dismissed Holsoppole for former NFL player Keith Bolton. Harrison also fired Casey Spangler, a manual therapist, who, like Holsopple, regularly worked with the Slovenian.

Without the certified strength and conditioning coach, the Dallas Mavericks quickly fell into an injury rut. Doncic dealt with a calf strain while Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. Anthony Davis struggled to shake off nagging adductor issues. Multiple players on the roster also sat out with injuries.

With the LA Lakers going all in on Luka Doncic as their franchise player, it made sense for them to get Jeremy Holsopple. The perennial MVP contender is showing off his new and impressive physique in Slovenia’s 2025 EuroBasket preparation. Once the season starts, a big part of the trainer’s job will be to ensure Doncic keeps his hard-earned form.

Luka Doncic’s LA Lakers will clash against Dallas Mavericks in preseason game in Las Vegas

Jeremy Holsopple has a little over two months to whip the LA Lakers in shape for its Oct. 15 preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks. On that date, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Co. will get their first look at Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

The encounter against the Mavericks will not be Doncic’s first meeting with his former team. Still, emotions could be high after he said, following the trade, that it would take time for him to have closure.

Although it’s only a preseason game, fans are already excited to see Luka Doncic go up against the player who will eventually replace him as the Mavericks’ franchise cornerstone.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
