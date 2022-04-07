“We step on the court while in the playoffs, guys are gonna be terrified” - Draymond Green believes the fear factor around the Warriors is back, says they don’t fear anyone

The Golden State Warriors and the fear factor that is known to loom around the squad was mentioned in “Good Word with Goodwill”. During Tuesday’s episode, Draymond Green joined Vince Goodwill to talk about the Warriors' fierce winning attitude approaching the playoffs.

Green stated:

“We step on the court while in the playoffs, guys are gonna be terrified.”

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Draymond Green ( "I don't doubt, we step on the court whole in the playoffs, guys are gonna be terrified."Draymond Green ( @Money23Green ) joined @VinceGoodwill to talk about the Warriors heading into the NBA playoffs on a new Good Word with Goodwill "I don't doubt, we step on the court whole in the playoffs, guys are gonna be terrified."Draymond Green (@Money23Green) joined @VinceGoodwill to talk about the Warriors heading into the NBA playoffs on a new Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️ https://t.co/AaNbiYHZgy

Draymond Green, the 3-time champion for Golden State, has always been known for his high basketball IQ. Of course, his comments are going to be seen as biased because they are in favor of his own team, but they are arguably true nonetheless.

The Golden State Warriors have always been a squad that teams fear because simply anything can happen. If Steph Curry gets cooking, things usually go in their favor.

This year is especially daunting for opponents of Golden State, as Klay Thompson is back. Steph Curry’s “Splash Brother” being back opens up a large array of shooting opportunities for the squad. Teams already feared the Warriors during Thompson’s 941 game injury-related absence. With Klay back, Golden State is coming into the playoffs with two hungry shooters.

The Golden State Warriors are currently in thirrd place in the Western Conference with 50 wins to 29 losses. “Slash Brothers” Steph and Klay have been cooking for the squad.

Steph Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 38.0% from the three-point. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across his 30 games back so far. He is shooting 37.1% from the three.

Notable players helping push the Warriors to that next level are Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond is currently averaging 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists for the 2021-22 NBA season. Often questioned for his low stat averages, Green remains arguably one of the most valuable players in the league.

Playing alongside Curry and Klay beholds no reason for Green to shoot the ball and boost his averages. The lower point average shows that Draymond understands his role and plays well to it. He is not greedy, does not force plays, and flows well with the stars in Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins, who just had his first NBA All-Star appearance as a starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star game alongside Curry, has been a notable force this season. Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for the Warriors this year. Points like these complement the Warriors' success very well.

Draymond’s comments about opponents being “terrified” may be slightly exaggerated, but the fact still remains. Teams who are set to line up against this Golden State squad for a 7-game series is definitely in for a difficult run. Steph Curry is coming in hotter than ever this season.

Klay Thompson has not played in two full seasons and as a result is hungrier than ever to prove himself. Wiggins is happy to be in a squad where he fits well, not to mention one that may help bring him a championship. Draymond Green is simply excited to see the squad back at full strength again with the “Splash Brothers” in full swing again.

This year's NBA playoffs are going to be a tough battle and a treat for viewers. The Eastern Conference has heated up to be hotter than it has in arguably two decades and things are changing in the West. The Phoenix Suns just set a franchise record for season wins at 63 and counting, so they are hot to say the least. But nonetheless, arguably any team that is set to face the Warriors for a 7-game series is in for absolutely anything.

Opponents may not be literally “terrified”, but they will be scared of what can happen against Curry, Klay and company. Confidence and aggression can only take you so far when two people on Golden State’s roster can shoot the ball from virtually anywhere past the half-court line.

LeBron James, debatably one of the greatest to ever do it, was recently asked who he would want to play with in the league, with James choosing Steph.

James explained:

“I love everything about that guy. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

Comments like that coming from “The King” himself are a testament to how hard it is to guard Steph Curry. Now add Klay Thompson back into the mix and stir the pot. Watch the Warriors’ playoff madness begin.

Edited by Arnav