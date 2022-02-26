“We still have them on national TV?” - Kendrick Perkins says nobody wants to watch the LA Lakers despite the greatness of LeBron James

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to begin the second half of their 2021-22 NBA season tonight.

The team is set to face the Los Angeles Clippers, and basketball fans around the world will be watching closely to see if the Lakers are able to climb the Western Conference standings.

It's been a nightmare season so far for the Lakers, who came into the year expecting to make a run at the NBA Finals. As of now, the team finds itself in ninth place in the West, with an overall record of 27-31.

LeBron James has continued to impress with his dominant play on the court this year. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated into wins and the team is heading in the wrong direction quickly.

Speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," basketball analyst Kendrick Perkins had some strong words about the Lakers, stressing that:

"We still have them on national TV? No body wants to see the Lakers... I don't."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers trying to get back on track

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

While Kendrick Perkins' comments might have come off as a bit "extreme" to some fans, there's no doubt that the Lakers' play this year has been disappointing.

The team has continued to struggle with inconsistent play throughout the first half of the season. This has left many wondering if there's any chance that the team can get back on track.

Heading into the All-Star break, fans were monitoring the Lakers closely to see if the team would make a trade prior to the NBA trade deadline.

The organization decided not to make any changes, and it remains to be seen if the Lakers can get the job done with their current roster. It won't be easy for the team moving forward.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered another injury prior to the All-Star break and is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns. X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns.

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook underperformed in the first half of the season and fans will be curious to see if he can bounce back and be the great player he once was.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA The Lakers have a tough road ahead with AD out The Lakers have a tough road ahead with AD out 👀 https://t.co/WiiYQDunKZ

To make things even more challenging, the Lakers' upcoming schedule is reportedly going to be one of the toughest in the league.

LeBron James will continue to do everything in his power to get the team back in the playoffs. However, the team is going to need someone else to step up if the team wants to turn their season around.

Edited by Adam Dickson