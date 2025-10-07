  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Max Christie
  • "We strike fear in opposing teams": Mavericks' $32,000,000 guard makes bold statement on Anthony Davis-led unit

"We strike fear in opposing teams": Mavericks' $32,000,000 guard makes bold statement on Anthony Davis-led unit

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:55 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"We strike fear in opposing teams": Mavericks' $32,000,000 Max Christie makes bold statement on Anthony Davis-led unit. (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Christie didn’t shy away from boasting about the depth of the Dallas Mavericks’ roster ahead of the team’s opening preseason game on Monday. With Kyrie Irving sidelined due to injury, the Mavericks will be led by superstar Anthony Davis, who will have ample support from standout rookie Cooper Flagg, D’Angelo Russell and others.

Ad

Christie, who is on a four-year, $32 million contract, joined Dallas in the middle of last season alongside Davis. While the Mavericks’ season fell apart due to injuries in the latter half of last year, Christie is confident that Dallas can make a deep run this season, especially with a roster brimming with talent throughout.

"That’s confidence for us as a group knowing that we strike fear in opposing teams… for starting 5 vs starting 5 it’s fine we got a great starting 5… to the bench, guys that I think are probably the most deep team in the league," Christie said on Sunday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Max Christie’s confidence stems from the fact that the Mavericks have three No. 1 picks on their roster. While uncertainty lingers over whether Kyrie Irving will be fit to return this season, the team’s success will likely revolve around Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg until the former NBA champion makes his comeback.

Ad

The Mavericks also boast versatile two-way 3-and-D players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Christie. Their frontcourt is stacked with Derek Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell following Davis' cue. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell is a proven floor general, and his chemistry with Davis and Christie will only make things easier for Dallas.

Jason Kidd hails Max Christie's confidence

Max Christie quickly became a fan favorite in Dallas after joining the franchise late last season. His sharpshooting, defensive prowess and confidence to make big plays under pressure stood out. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd highlighted one key intangible in Christie that promises to benefit the team in the upcoming season.

Ad

On Monday, Christie showcased his skills as the Mavericks dominated the OKC Thunder 106-89 in their first preseason game of the season. The former Lakers standout impressed, finishing with 12 points in just 15 minutes, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. He also recorded two rebounds and three assists.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications