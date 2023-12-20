"We should sue for, negligence" - Kawhi Leonard quips at NBA for tagging him as poster boy for launching participation policy

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has long been viewed as the NBA's poster boy for load management due to constantly missing games. According to ESPN, Leonard has not played more than 60 games in any season since 2016-17.

However, the LA forward is turning things around, playing in all 26 games to begin this year's campaign.

The Clippers are currently on an eight-game winning streak, an impossible feat if Leonard and co-star Paul George were not healthy. George has missed only one game with a sore hip, a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on December 15.

The quiet Kawhi Leonard spoke up about being used as an example of players who frequently miss games after a 120-114 loss at Golden State on Nov. 30.

With George, Leonard was coming off his second back-to-back in a week and quipped at the duo's names being used in discussions about the player participation policy.

"We should sue for -- what do they call it? -- negligence," Leonard joked to ESPN.

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA implemented the participation policy to prevent teams from excessively resting their healthy big-name players. The new policy features a host of rules and hefty fines to encourage teams to play their best players consistently.

LA Clippers on a winning streak behind star trio

Kawhi Leonard is not known for his wild celebrations or on-the-bench antics but that changed during the Clippers 151-127 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Leonard was jumping up and down while watching James Harden put on a historic performance.

After the game, Leonard had glowing comments on Harden's impressive showing.

“It was very entertaining," Leonard said via Sports Illustrated. "It was like I paid for some seats tonight. I’m happy to be on this side of him being hot. I’ve seen it a lot being on the opposing team. But tonight it was amazing to watch."

Harden put on an astounding showing against the Indiana Pacers, joining himself as the only other player in NBA history to net 35 points, nine assists, and eight 3s in 30 minutes or less. Harden achieved this for the first time in 2019 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The LA Clippers have been on a tear in December. The team is currently undefeated, with an 8-0 winning streak. In the last five games, the Clippers averaged 133.4 points and won by an average of 15.8 points.