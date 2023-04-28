"We were supposed to close out in Boston"- Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet Jackson as she had to postpone her concert due to Game 6 

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum issued an apology to legendary singer-songwriter Janet Jackson after she canceled her show at State Farm Arena. The Celtics failed to close out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 at home, forcing a Game 6 on the road.

The Hawks' arena double-booked Jackson's concerts alongside the team's Game 6 contest against Boston. Jackson is touring for her new album "Together Again," which will run in the country until June. Luckily, the Hawks' arena had reserved Friday night as the alternate option for the singer's concert.

Tatum apologized to Jackson after the end of Game 6 during his walk-off interview, saying (via NBA on TNT):

"I wanted to issue an apology to the legend Janet Jackson. We were supposed to close out in Boston, but she had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that."

-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta "I want to send an apology to the legend @JanetJackson " 🤣-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta "I want to send an apology to the legend @JanetJackson " 🤣-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta https://t.co/QVgsn5tmud

The Boston Celtics suffered a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5. Trae Young led a late rally for the Atlanta Hawks, scoring their last 14 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer to script a 119-117 comeback win.

The Celtics bounced back in the next game with a 128-120 win. They entered the final quarter trailing by three points but pulled away in the clutch, outscoring Atlanta 30-20 in the fourth period.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown drop 30-apiece in closeout win over Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics seem to have all the momentum entering their conference semis clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dropped 30 points apiece in their closeout Game 6 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Tatum had 30 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 55.0%, including four triples, while Brown finished with 32 points and five rebounds, shooting 52.0%, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE BLOCK AND JAYSON TATUM THROWS IT DOWN JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE BLOCK AND JAYSON TATUM THROWS IT DOWN https://t.co/fiu5NXn3Qy

The Celtics have had some minor ups and downs in this series, but they look ready to take on the Sixers, who are coming off a series sweep win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's form and chemistry will be crucial in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. They are a much better team on both ends of the court than Atlanta, making it necessary for Tatum and Brown to be in a good rhythm.

Tatum, in particular, has had rough shooting nights. He finished the Hawks' series with three games in which he shot 40% or less from the floor. Boston lost twice in that stretch. Meanwhile, Brown has been highly efficient, having shot 54.1%, including 51.5% from deep in this series.

