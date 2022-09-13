"We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals" - Miami Heat player asserts Eastern Conference heavyweights have "championship or bust" mindset for the upcoming season

The Miami Heat had a successful season last year, sitting atop the East, and had high hopes of making a return to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the team fell a bit short, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After a heartbreaking playoff exit, the Heat are now on a mission to redeem themselves next season. Heat guard Gabe Vincent is confident that his team will make the NBA Finals this coming season:

"We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals."

Vincent spoke exclusively with Fastbreak on FanNation about his career in the NBA. He also discussed what the Heat will do going into the 2022–2023 season. Vincent said:

"We know what we are capable of. And having that bad taste in our mouths from what happened this past postseason is just extra motivation. For us, our mentality this preseason is ‘championship or bust.'"

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Gabe Vincent says Miami Heat have ‘championship or bust’ mindset this season: ‘We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals’ heatnation.com/media/gabe-vin… Gabe Vincent says Miami Heat have ‘championship or bust’ mindset this season: ‘We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals’ heatnation.com/media/gabe-vin…

Can the Miami Heat redeem themselves next season?

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Game 7.

There's no doubt that the Miami Heat could have a great 2022-23 season. Looking at the Heat's recent history, they've been a dominant team in the East.

Back in 2020, they made a finals appearance against the LA Lakers. While they may have fallen short, Jimmy Butler proved that he can help the team reach great heights.

Miami nearly made it back to the finals last season. This may not be a feat that everyone appreciates, but it says a lot about how strong the Heat are.

Can they redeem themselves next season? It's certainly a possibility. Right now, the Heat are trying to secure new players to make up for the loss of P.J. Tucker.

While it remains to be seen if they can find suitable replacements, a few players could make the jump this season. One player to look out for is last season's Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro.

Herro averaged 20.7 points in 2021-22, while mostly coming off the bench. It's possible that the young Heat guard could have his first All-Star season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tyler Herro wins the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year Award Tyler Herro wins the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year Award 🔥 https://t.co/FR2faPNLLZ

Another Heat player who could make waves is former All-Star Victor Oladipo. The only thing stopping Oladipo is injuries. Without a doubt, he could still be a top guy in the league if healthy.

If the Heat manage to secure a few key players, they could be on their way to yet another NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman