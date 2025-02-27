"We have tattoo parties": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee reveals Curry household's way to celebrate every NBA title

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee revealed the Curry family’s tradition of celebrating every NBA championship by getting tattoos. The entire family participates in the ritual, preserving the legacy of each title by permanently engraving it in their memory.

The conversation began after Cameron Brink told guest Malika Andrews about her being “tatted.”

“I am tatted. All the tattoos I have gotten are with Curry family,” Brink said on the latest episode of “Straight To Cam.”

Sydel then shared details about the Curry family’s tradition of holding tattoo parties.

“We have tattoo parties. Especially after every championship, we’ve had Nino Lapid. He’s done pretty much all of my tatts. And our whole family is there so he would come in and tatt us for like 12 hours,” Sydel said.

In 2017, after the Golden State Warriors won their second championship under coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry invited Nino Lapid to his home to continue the tradition. As seen in the tattoo artist’s social media posts, Steph, Seth, Dell and Ayesha all got inked.

He has since won two more titles, in 2018 and in 2022.

Looking at Steph Curry's matching tattoos with Ayesha Curry?

Steph Curry has several tattoos, many of which match those of his wife, Ayesha Curry. One of their shared tattoos is a Hebrew phrase on their wrists that reads, “Love never fails to be,” a reference to 1 Corinthians 13:8.

Another matching tattoo is the word “woe,” which appears on Steph’s right bicep. They also have a greater-than/less-than symbol (><). Ayesha explained its significance in an Instagram post:

“My new little reminder to be present. We get so wrapped up in what needs to happen next that we forget to enjoy the beauty of what’s happening right NOW. Right here, right now. Enjoy the blessings you already have.”

Ayesha got this tattoo first, and Steph followed her lead a month later after being inspired.

The couple also has a meaningful tattoo dedicated to their children. On the NBA superstar's right calf and Ayesha’s left arm, geometric designs of a wolf, butterfly and horse represent each of their three kids — Canon, Ryan and Riley, respectively. Ayesha shared the meaning behind these symbols in another Instagram post:

In addition to these, the two-time NBA MVP has “TCC 30” tattooed on his left wrist, the letter “A” on his ring finger and a Hebrew letter on the outer side of his left wrist that translates to his family name.

