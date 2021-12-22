"We are a team that doesn’t rely on excuses" - Russell Westbrook believes unity and resilience will get the LA Lakers out of their slump

Russell Westbrook has said the LA Lakers are not throwing any excuses for their recent shortcomings. The 33-year-old has not shied away from admitting lapses in the team's focus. Westbrook also opened up and said that despite the slow start, the team is confident of doing well for the remainder of the season.

The loss against Phoenix was the sixteenth defeat of the season for the LA Lakers. They currently place seventh in the West and are yet to win four games in a row. Speaking about the expectations he has from the team for the remainder of the season, Westbrook said in the post-game press conference:

"Yeah I mean I'm very optimistic, we've been through so much as a team already and we still going through it as a unit. The best part for me thus far is just all the ups and downs, that's the NBA season... most important part is that never divide, never panic, never you know come to whatever the people on the outside are saying, just to make sure we stay close-knit and find ways to be able to stick together whatever it is, because we're a team that dont rely on excuses, we understand the circumstances we have in our lockerroom and we got to make the best of it, as simple as that."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everybody knows that but nobody cares, they don't want to hear that...Our job is to keep our head down and stay locked in on one common goal and that's winning a championship." Russ with @Mike_Bresnahan on the inconsistent availability of #Lakers players. "Everybody knows that but nobody cares, they don't want to hear that...Our job is to keep our head down and stay locked in on one common goal and that's winning a championship." Russ with @Mike_Bresnahan on the inconsistent availability of #Lakers players. https://t.co/lY33A7fBId

With only 50 games left for the LA Lakers' season to end, the team still has to play at full strength. Although LeBron has had a stellar season, his health has been a bit of a concern. Despite all of these setbacks, the LA Lakers look like a well-equipped side to produce magic. Speaking about the championship aspirations of the LA Lakers team, Russell Westbrook said:

"Every game we get out, it's the same question, 'Hey can you guys figure out, Hey', but everybody obviously knows that we haven't even been able to see how our team could be like, thus far. We understand that like I just said, Our job is to keep our head down and stay locked in on one common goal and that's winning a championship. To do that, it's not going to be easy and we understand that end."

Can the LA Lakers realistically win the championship this season?

Russell Westbrook in the Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers game

The LA Lakers made some big signings in the offseason. They recruited stars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo. However, since then, they have been under a lot of media scrutiny due to the lack of brilliance. The team is yet to figure out their best starting 5. This could be attributed to the long lying injury bug that has followed the team throughout the season.

Trevor Ariza, who has been out since the start of the season, only played in his second game for the LA Lakers when the team took on the Suns. Kendrick Nunn is yet to return and remains out until at least January.

Anthony Davis recently injured his knee in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be out for at least 2-4 weeks.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We don't know...we haven't been whole. I can't remember the last time we had the same starting lineup with the same rotation off the bench." @KingJames on how to assess the #LakeShow 32 games into the season. "We don't know...we haven't been whole. I can't remember the last time we had the same starting lineup with the same rotation off the bench." @KingJames on how to assess the #LakeShow 32 games into the season. https://t.co/yqS2m8wfBt

All of these problems have troubled the team since the start of the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, the Lakers' opponents in the West, Golden State and Phoenix have been firing on all cylinders this year. Both have shown great resilience and look like frontrunners in the West.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Offensively we got really stagnant. It allowed the Suns to play off our misses in transition and catch us in different matchup situations." David Fizdale talks about what changed for the #LakeShow in the second half (outscored 54-38). @Mike_Bresnahan "Offensively we got really stagnant. It allowed the Suns to play off our misses in transition and catch us in different matchup situations." David Fizdale talks about what changed for the #LakeShow in the second half (outscored 54-38). @Mike_Bresnahan https://t.co/jlyCsWZY0U

The Purple and Gold look like a team made for the playoffs. They have a roster of players with championship experience and a huge pedigree. Once the team gets all their players fit together, that is when they will look like a well-balanced roster.

There is no guarantee as to when that may happen, but if they somehow manage to get the team together, there is no doubt that the LA Lakers could become one of the top contending teams in the West.

