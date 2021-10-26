"We think we the only ones on the team" - Anthony Edwards blames himself, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell for selfish plays after Minnesota Timberwolves' first loss of the season 

Anthony Edwards was on fire for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. He had a scorching hot third quarter, scoring 21 points versus the New Orleans Pelicans in the 12-minute stretch that followed halftime.

Edwards' performance, however, didn't stop the Timberwolves from crashing to their first loss of the season. The 20-year-old had 28 points and nine rebounds overall in the contest.

Speaking to reporters following the 98-107 loss, Anthony Edwards was brutally honest about the Minnesota Timberwolves' performance. He was particularly harsh about the play of his superstar teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Edwards said:

"We think we the only ones on the team. We got to be willing to pass the ball. There’s no “I” in team. We can’t beat five people with three people. We beat five people with five people. We got to be willing to play with our teammates. Trust our teammates and like I said share the ball."

Edwards' frank remarks came in the context of Towns putting up a 30-point double-double (32 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists) and Russell shooting a woeful 3-of-14 from the floor for his nine points.

However, the other two Timberwolves starters - Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels - were only a combined 1-of-7 from the field. Their field goal numbers were as much an indicator of their poor shooting efficiency as it was evidence of the few opportunities that were created for them.

When asked whether the loss was a wake-up call for the team, Anthony Edwards was once again blunt in his assessment:

"Wake-up call for sure. Lock in. Lock the f**k in. Everybody coming in here thinking it’s sweet playing the Pelicans. Whooped our ass. Now our back’s on the wall again. We got to wake up."

Anthony Edwards has been solid for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening two contests

Anthony Edwards has put up a strong showing in the Minnesota Timberwolves' opening two contests of the season.

He recorded 29 points and six rebounds as well as 19 points and nine boards in the Timberwolves' twin victories over Houston and New Orleans, respectively.

The No. 1 pick from the 2020 Draft averaged 19.3 ppg and 4.7 rpg in his rookie year. Three games into the 2021-22 season, Edwards is averaging 25.3 ppg and 8.0 rpg for the Timberwolves, a definite improvement from last year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves posted a 23-49 record in the 2020-21 season, leading to a 13th-placed finish for the Western Conference team.

The Timberwolves are hoping that Anthony Edwards, Towns and Russell will lead the franchise to a 2022 playoff berth in what would be only their second postseason appearance since 2003-04.

