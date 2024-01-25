Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors coaching staff paid tribute to their late assistant head coach Dejan Milojevic, who died earlier this month, aged 46. After returning to the Chase Center, the Warriors beat Atlanta Hawks 134-112 and dedicated it to 'Deki', the fond nickname for former Serbian head coach. Kerr said that he and the coaching unit embraced a bit of Serbian tradition by making a pre-game toast in memory of their former colleague.

Speaking postgame after the win, Kerr said:

"Tonight was just about the emotion and just trying to get through. I probably shouldn't tell you this, but all of the coaches took a shot of something called rakija, just before the game. It's a Serbian brandy, so we all took a shot of that in Deki's honor and we won. So, we might have to start doing that."

In a pregame interview on Wednesday, the head coach told reporters how the Warriors prepared after an emotional and tough few days.

Steve Kerr added that they would look to use this pain as inspiration to bounce back in the remaining games of the regular season.

Can Steve Kerr and the Warriors spark a turnaround?

Golden State requires a roster shakeup, even if means doing away with assets that have been valuable in the past. They have 41 games left in the season, and putting in another two-way player alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompsion might help their chances of winning.

Steve Kerr projected optimism ahead of the Hawks matchup saying the team is still confident of a comeback.

"It's time to get back out there. Our guys, they're gonna be ready to play. We know we've got half the season left and still time to salvage the season and get things turned around. That the plan."

