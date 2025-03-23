"We were trench babies" - Kyrie Irving visibly annoyed by fan's remark on live stream as his sister makes surprise appearance

Kyrie Irving's 2024-25 season came to an early end after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month. The Dallas Mavericks star has since taken to Twitch streaming, allowing him to stay connected to his fans.

However, Irving became visibly annoyed by fans' remarks about his sister, Asia, during a recent stream. The former NBA champion called out the fans as he reacted to the chat asking him to put his sister on full-screen after she walked into the room.

"Yo chat, what are y’all doing," Irving said. "One person could end this whole stream. Don’t y’all dare tell me to put my sister on full screen."

"I know y’all be at home getting away with this sh**. Not here though. Show some respect bro. Don't make me stop my stream again like this. I love y'all, I f**k with y'all but no, don't do this again."

"I'mma find you bro," Irving continued while pointing to the camera. "Don't f**k around with my family bro, real talk."

The nine-time NBA All-Star further shared how he was going to introduce his sister to the chat, referring to their connection as "trench babies." After relaying his point, Irving eased the tension and admitted that he was just messing with his fans.

"I appreciate y’all," Irving said. "I’m only f***ing around with y’all."

Asia Irving is one year older than Kyrie Irving and has made a name in the world of fashion. She boasts over 89k followers on Instagram and owns a fashion brand called Aseye Studio.

Kyrie Irving addresses fans blaming his ACL injury on increased playtime

During the same stream, Kyrie Irving addressed the narrative that his ACL injury was due to the increased minutes he had to contribute since the departure of Luka Doncic and the injury of Anthony Davis. While Irving did not confirm or deny the claim, the star guard shared that he did not regret staying in the games longer.

"If you ask 95% of the league if they rather be playing 15 minutes or 35 minutes a night, I guarantee you 95% of them would say 35 minutes," Irving said. "I led the league in minutes, so the f*** what…"

In the 50 games he played this season before his injury, Kyrie Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field including 40.1% from deep.

Irving's injury was likely the finishing blow for the Dallas Mavericks (34-37) as they slipped out of the play-in tournament bracket with just 11 games remaining in the regular season.

