  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • "We have two great fives" - Anthony Davis reveals his preferred big man spot in Mavericks rotation after discussion with Jason Kidd

"We have two great fives" - Anthony Davis reveals his preferred big man spot in Mavericks rotation after discussion with Jason Kidd

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 03, 2025 07:24 GMT
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Anthony Davis reveals his preferred big man spot in Mavericks rotation after discussion with Jason Kidd - Source: Getty

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is gearing up for his first full season since joining from LA midway through last season. He has consistently expressed his preference for playing power forward over center, even despite standing at 7 feet tall, and despite being ideal for the center position, Davis feels more effective at the power forward spot.

Ad

In an interview with Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, Davis revealed his preferred big man spot in the Mavericks rotation after discussions with coach Jason Kidd. He asserted that playing center full-time adds more wear and tear to his body, so he prefers to play power forward.

“I just want to win,” Anthony Davis said. “So I mean, we have two great you know fives, Gafford and Lively. So, um, there’s not much five that I really need to play cause one of them will probably be on the floor."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In a case where neither’s on the floor, you know, I’ve played five," Davis added. "And my thing was never about, you know, five or four or anything like that. I was never the five. I was always the four. … And I just felt like, um, I was better at the four.”
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Davis' statistical performance supports his preference. During the 2019-20 championship season with the Lakers, he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while shooting 33% from beyond the 3-point line as a power forward.

In contrast, his subsequent seasons saw improved rebounding numbers but decreased scoring output and 3-point efficiency. In the 2024-25 season, Anthony Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc before he was traded to the Mavericks.

Ad

With the Mavericks, he is expected to primarily play power forward, with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II handling center duties. This change could lead to increased scoring output for the 10-time All-Star, but may result in fewer rebounds.

Anthony Davis to wear eye protective goggles this season

Anthony Davis will wear protective goggles this coming season. He has an off-season surgery to repair a detached retina, and will have to wear the protective eyewear for the rest of his career.

Ad
“I’m not too excited about (it),” Davis told reporters at Mavericks media day on Monday. “I’ve been wearing them this summer working out, trying to get used to them. You guys will see me in the Horace Grants this year.”

Davis initially suffered the injury when he caught a stray elbow from teammate Daniel Gafford back in March. He played through the injury, before his season ended after they lost to Memphis for the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications