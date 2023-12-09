"We understood the scouting report": Rip Hamilton details how 2000s Pistons would thrive in today's NBA (Exclusive)

NBA legend Rip Hamilton believes his 2000s Detroit Pistons could dominate the league if they make some sort of time travel to the present age. Speaking to Sportskeeda during his stay in the Philippines for NBA 3x, NBA Philippines' 3x3 tournament, Hamilton thinks the Pistons back then could easily rule the more offense-oriented NBA of today with their stifling defense.

"Our defense would lock some teams up," Hamilton said. "It wouldn't be 130 or 140-point nights going against our Piston teams 'cause we had rules and laws that we had among us."

During their championship run back in the 2003-2004 season, the Pistons only conceded an average of 84.3 opponents' points per game during the regular season.

The stat improved to 81.8 opponents' points and a 96.1 defensive rating per game when the Detroit Pistons took on the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals, even as the Pistons held the Lakers to less than 90 in the four wins they had.

However, today's NBA now sees one team, in this case, the Minnesota Timberwolves, as top-tier defensive even if they let their opponent score as low as 105.2 points per game.

One concern Hamilton sees in the current NBA scene is that despite the present league rules on guarding the paint, which allows zone defense for up to three seconds, the offense still easily finds ways to convert on finishes from close range.

"One of [our rules then] was like, 'No dunks,'" Hamilton said. "You watch the game now, you get 10, 15, 20 dunks in a game."

Another factor Rip Hamilton sees is the current "three-point revolution" that other professional leagues are also enjoying, mainly due to Steph Curry.

Hamilton believes prime Curry and other top shooters from long range could struggle offensively against their Pistons.

"If we know a guy was a shooter, we were taking that away," Hamilton said. "He gets no threes today."

Rip Hamilton then recalled how the Pistons' scouting played a key role in their dominance during the 2000s, implying that it would also be the key in the present day.

"I just feel we understood the scouting report," he said.

Rip Hamilton still believes 'defense wins championships'

Rip Hamilton then implied that the old sports saying "Defense wins championships" held true during Detroit's 2004 title run, especially on how the Pistons stunned the star-studded LA Lakers in the finals.

"We understood that, 'Hey, you know what? Our offense was going to be our offense, but if we're going to win a championship, it's going to rely on the defensive end,'" Hamilton said.

Detroit would relinquish the championship the following year to the San Antonio Spurs, who took pride in their stifling defense, just like the Pistons.

Fast forward to today, though, the Pistons and Spurs are among the eight worst defensive teams in terms of points allowed.