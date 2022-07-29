“We’ve brought you 4 titles, we’re going to put the pressure back on you to deliver for us” - NBA analyst says the Golden State Warriors players don’t want hear about luxury tax issues

The Golden State Warriors are still riding high after winning the 2021-22 NBA championship. For a team that has battled through adversity and injuries over the last couple of years, it's been a heck of a ride back to the top.

With the majority of their roster returning for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Golden State will look to defend their title.

Although the Warriors have one of the most impressive rosters in the league, there are still questions arising about the team's future. With a number of high contracts already on the roster, Golden State are finding themselves in a position to have upcoming salary cap problems. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are eyeing potential extensions, which could make things even more difficult.

Speaking recently on "First Things First," analyst Ric Bucher said that the Warriors players don't want to hear about the cap issues. Bucher said that the players know they have delivered on the court. He said they will be wanting management to do the same in order to keep the team as a contender for years to come.

"They don't want to hear that you've got salary cap issues, that you're paying the luxury tax...we've brought you 4 titles, we're going to put the pressure back on you to deliver for us..."

Golden State Warriors look to defend their title next season

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at 2022 NBA Finals

There's no denying that the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that could contend for a title for years to come. The problem with every championship team is that eventually, the salary cap is going to provide obstacles.

Golden State already has an impressive trio of stars with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Although Curry is under contract until the 2025-26 season, Green and Thompson will have their contract situations arising after the 2022-23 season.

With youngsters Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, the Warriors are going to have to get creative. They will have to carefully pick who will be staying around for the long haul.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



How will the Warriors prioritize extensions for Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole?



@anthonyVslater & As soon as next offseason, one or two of the beloved championship core could be gone.How will the Warriors prioritize extensions for Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole? @ThompsonScribe have the latest: theathletic.com/3452144/2?sour… As soon as next offseason, one or two of the beloved championship core could be gone. How will the Warriors prioritize extensions for Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole?@anthonyVslater & @ThompsonScribe have the latest: theathletic.com/3452144/2?sour… https://t.co/CEu8T2f8jj

For now, it looks as if the team will focus on defending their title in the upcoming season.

