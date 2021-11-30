"We've experienced that, and we know how much fun it is" - Stephen Curry highlights the factors motivating the Golden State Warriors for another championship run

Stephen Curry has said that the Golden State Warriors are motivated to win the championship after embarking on a league-best 18-2 start.

Their fabulous start to the season has sparked memories of the Warriors dynasty that reached five consecutive finals between 2015 and 2019, winning three. With just two losses in 20 games this season, Curry and co are on course for a similar run.

In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Stephen Curry talked about the Golden State Warriors' ongoing campaign following their win over LA Clippers. During the interaction, Curry discussed the newly revived interest in his team as he told Haynes about what really motivates him. He said:

“You have to win to get the attention. Even just looking out at the arena, the atmosphere is different. We’re traveling heavier now. It's a different energy around what we do. People probably don't believe this, but I never got too high on that sauce during our five-year run, and I never got too low on it either."

He continued:

"For me, it’s about motivation. We just want to win, and we understand what comes with it, and we want to be in that situation more than anything else because we've experienced tha,t and we know how much fun it is.”

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson may reunite on the court soon

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have been with the Golden State Warriors for their entire careers.

With Thompson missing back-to-back seasons, the team that relied on a two-shooter offense was reduced to a shadow of its former self. However, their revival this season with Jordan Poole's emergence has brought the Warriors back to the center of attention.

1. Stephen Curry - 2021-22 (19 games)

2. Stephen Curry - 2015-16 (20 games)

Despite Poole's exploits, there is an obvious void left by the absence of the other half of Splash Brothers. With Thompson's return date closing in with each passing day, there is an almost palpable touch of anticipation in the GSW camp.

Haynes questioned Curry about the lack of title expectations from the core group of Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson at the start of the 2021-22 season. Curry responded to that, saying:

“I was talking to Draymond about this on the plane ride down here. You have to understand how quickly things can change around the league. And there was a little doubt that crept in with us wondering would the business take over before we get to have a chance to get back with the injuries and decisions that need to be made all the while you're working your a** off to get back physically and mentally into this very spot."

Curry continued:

"We always felt that if we could just get some pieces, we can be right back where we wanted to be. So we know we got a long way to go, but we heard all of it obviously about our team being done. And that's why I said, ‘Why wouldn’t they say that?’ because as great as it was for five years, it took a drastic downturn pretty quick.”

Klay Thompson is expected to return to the NBA fold around Christmas. He has been cleared for full contact practice, and has joined GSW's G League affiliate as he prepares to compete at the highest level. His return will mark a sweet reunion of a trio that took over the world of basketball for five years on the trot.

