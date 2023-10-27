“We've got to stop asking him” - NBA analyst reserves strong criticism for Anthony Davis despite heroics in Phoenix Suns game

Since joining the Lakers, many have called for Anthony Davis to take the torch from LeBron James. Five years later, that still hasn't been the case. Despite coming off a strong performance, one analyst feels the star big man will ever be a top guy.

On opening night, Anthony Davis had a second half to forget against the Denver Nuggets. He finished the second half with zero points and 0-for-6 shooting. AD managed to bounce back on Thursday night, posting 30 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over the Phoenix Suns.

During a recent episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Alan Hahn gave his thoughts on the LA Lakers star big man. He doesn't ever see him being the team's No. 1 guy and feels he only delievers against mediocre competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When they play against mid teams, when they play against mid centers, then you'll get Anthony Davis to give you what he can once in awhile," Hahn said. "But you talk about him carrying the torch, there is no torch, there is no carrying. We've got to stop asking him or expecting him to do it."

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers need Anthony Davis to step up

Part of why Anthony Davis is continually called upon to become "the guy" for the LA Lakers is because that's what they need. Even after an impressive offseason, he is still the key to them getting back to the NBA Finals.

As he enters his 21st season, LeBron James is still a high-impact player. That said, he is not in a position to lead a team to a championship. Still in the prime of his career, AD needs to take over the mantle as the Lakers go-to player.

The only time AD looked like LA's top player, the team went on to win a title. Since his first year with the team, he's clearly been the No. 2 behind LeBron. Fresh off signing one of the biggest extensions in NBA history, it's time for the All-Star big man to take charge.

Through the first two games of the year, it's been more of the same from Davis. He is a mixed bag from a night-to-night basis. Either he'll disappear like he did against the Denver Nuggets or look like a top player in the league, there is no in between.

Davis receives a lot of criticism, but some of it is warranted. He has the potential to lead the charge for the Lakers, but has shown no desire to step into the role consistently.