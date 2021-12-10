"We've got some work to do" - Stephen Curry urges the passing of Freedom to Vote Act

Stephen Curry is not only chasing history on the basketball court, but also off of it. Curry joined Hollywood stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in urging lawmakers to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

In a video message via an anti-corruption organization called RepresentUs, Curry wants the public to call upon their senators to pass the Freedom to Vote Act. The law will overall improve the United States' federal elections in the coming years. It's been passed by Congress, but Republican senators are blocking it.

"I'm Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, but I'm also Team Democracy and we've got some work to do. After a huge turnout in the 2020 election, 19 states enacted 33 different laws to make it harder for their citizens to vote," Curry said.

RepresentUs @representus



In a new vid from the



@StephenCurry30 is #TeamDemocracy, are you? 🏀In a new vid from the @NBACoalition and RepresentUs, Curry is standing up for democracy before the clock runs out.

"We need everyone to call their senators and tell them you want to see the Freedom to Vote Act passed, so we all can make our voices heard," Curry added.

But what is the Freedom to Vote Act that Stephen Curry and many others want to become law? The Freedom to Vote Act is a revision of the For the People Act that protects the people's freedom in every election.

With many states making it harder to vote in the future after a huge turnout in the 2020 elections, a handful of the population wants to stop voter suppression by urging lawmakers to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

If passed, the Freedom to Vote Act will allow changes such as same-day voter registration, automatic voter registration, expansion of voting via mail, 15 days of early voting and making the day of the election a federal holiday.

Stephen Curry looking to make history against the Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry will be looking to become the official three-point king of the NBA when the Golden State Warriors face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Curry is 10 made three-point shots away from breaking Ray Allen's record of 2,973.

In the 104-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry hit six three-point shots to lead the Warriors. However, he forced most of his shots and was eager to break the record at home. Curry needed 16 three-point shots that night and would have broken two records if he had done so.

Blue Wire @bluewirepods With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry's knocking on the door 🔥



All-time made threes:



Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)

Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)

Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games)

Undeterred, Stephen Curry and the Warriors now start a five-game road trip beginning in Philadelphia. Steph will go head-to-head with his brother Seth Curry, who plays for the Sixers. With the two brothers going against each other, the Curry family is expected to be there.

It would be a great feeling for Steph to break the record, but it would be even better to do it in front of his family. Even though hitting 10 three-point shots is a tough feat, the two-time MVP has done it 22 times in his career already, more than any player in NBA history.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry needs 10 threes to break the all-time record.



He might break it next game vs his brother.

Stephen Curry last hit 10 three-point shots in a game back on April 19th last season. And the opponents? The Philadelphia 76ers. Curry led the Warriors to a 107-96 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Even if Steph does not break the record in Philly, he has plenty of chances to do so before the season is up.

