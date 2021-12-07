"We've had guys in and out, especially me" - LeBron James believes the LA Lakers have what it takes to turn their season around

The LA Lakers lost a closely fought contest against the LA Clippers at the Battle of LA on Friday. However, LeBron James is confident about his team as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics on December 7.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron James voiced his opinions on the issues plaguing the team. He also detailed why he believes the LA Lakers still have the ability to turn things around.

"It's impossible for me to say. "Okay, we need to make a change." I don't think we even need to do that. I love every guy that's in this locker room and I believe in what we're capable of doing when we get enough game reps in. Enough log minutes, you know."

"We've had guys who've been in and out, especially me and like, I can't even say how I feel at this point because I've been in like, half of the games. So I love what Rob (Pelinka) and Coach (Frank Vogel) and the front office did to assemble this team and we look forward to the journey ahead of us."

With an extremely experienced roster at hand, LeBron James believes it's the players' responsibility to produce on the floor.

LeBron James also shared his thoughts on the adversities that come with the job. Despite facing constant criticism from everyone, James still has plenty of belief in the coaching staff and the organization's ability.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' current situation

With their loss against the LA Clippers, the LA Lakers have fallen 12-12 on the season. They find themselves in a play-in contention as opposed to a solid position in the playoff seedings.

The LA Lakers' feature a superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and were among the strongest teams coming into the season. In what was seen as a blockbuster move, the Lakers' squad overhaul resulted in a complete change in the roster's makeup.

Factoring in early-season injuries to the roster, even star players such as LeBron James found themselves out of the rotation to recuperate. With no time to adjust to the system, the Lakers continue to be in a state of disarray.

Experiencing some major growing pains, the Lakers haven't been able to gel as a team in the way everyone expected them to. As the LA Lakers' struggles continue, frustrations with the manner of play have begun to appear in flashes on the floor.

LeBron James is still viewed by many as one of the best players in the league. But as his body struggles to keep up with the game, LeBron's absences have seen him struggle to establish a solid foothold in the NBA season.

As the season continues to unfold, the Lakers will attempt to prevent the franchise from careening out of the playoff ladder. Hoping that they can establish a rhythm with a few wins, the LA Lakers will also hope that their roster can stay healthy going forward.

