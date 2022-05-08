"We’ve historically been viewed as a pretty soft jump-shooting team, right?” - Former DPOY gives an intriguing counter to Grizzlies' suggestion of Golden State Warriors as a physical team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to claims that his teammates aren't as physical as other teams in the league.

The defensive stalwart commented on the Golden State Warriors' reputation as a soft team that doesn't get physical and relies on jump shots. Green said:

"They’re the most physical team, right? We’ve historically been viewed as a pretty soft jump shooting team, right?

"I didn't just make that up. Scouting reports have always been to get physical with them. It's what it's been since I've been here. So, paint away. It is what it is."

The series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors has been physical thus far. Draymond Green was ejected in Game 1 for an incident with Brandon Clarke. Dillon Brooks was ejected in Game 2 for an incident with Gary Payton II.

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant suffered a knee injury after making contact with Jordan Poole in Game 3.

How important is Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors?

Green in action against the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand his excellence when you watch the Warriors play.

Draymond Green finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He put up those numbers while shooting 52.5% and a paltry 29.6% from the perimeter.

Green's three-point shot is probably the only chink in his armor. He has recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's ability to be a floor general.

Draymond Green can play center as well as forward, which allows Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green has been arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated and he has been a vital part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

