“We’ve never seen a superstar celebrate like Steph Curry… Steph Curry is seven-layered ganache” - Shannon Sharpe says Steph Curry and 5x NBA champion are very different on the court, says they are similar off the court

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was recently compared to five-time champion Tim Duncan. The pair lead private lives with the former San Antonio Spurs superstar barely making the airwaves with his off-court activities.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, the former NFL star believes that the off-court comparison is fair. But on the court, Curry is a different than Duncan. Shannon Sharpe said:

"I see more similarities off the court. On the court they are totally different people. We've never seen a superstar celebrate like Steph Curry. We have never seen it. Shooting the shot and turning around, the shimmying.

"Tim Duncan was fundamentally sound. Duncan would hit a shot and run back down the court and that was it. I don't see the on-court similarities.

"If there are cakes, Tim Duncan is a bun cake, Steph Curry is a seven-layered ganache. He is whipped cream, he is sauce, he is all these things, Tim Duncan was none of that."

Steve Kerr praised Steph Curry for his humility off the court and arrogance on it in a recent press conference. This prompted a comparison to Tim Duncan.

Steph Curry's solid regular season

Steph Curry had a relatively strong season. The two-time MVP led the way for the Golden State Warriors in their pursuit of yet another championship.

He finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He shot 43.7% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc. He also shot 92.3% from the free-throw line and recorded 12 double-doubles, along with two triple-doubles. Curry's defense has also improved tremendously.

However, while shooting 38.0% from the perimeter might seem like a solid percentage, it's a significant drop-off for Curry's standards. He has shot 42.8% from three in his career.

This could be partly explained by his absurd shooting volume. The 33-year-old attempted a whopping 11.7 shots per game from long range overall.

However, in the 2018-19 regular season, he took 11.7 threes per game and made them at a 43.7% clip. Last year, he took an astounding 12.7 per game and converted them at a rate of 42.1%.

He has had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson is still ramping up after a long injury absence. While Thompson has spurts of brilliance, he hasn't found much consistency during the regular season. Curry also did not have his partner in crime, Draymond Green, for a lengthy spell. The Warriors forward suffered a back injury in early January, returning only on March 14.

Had Curry led his team to the summit of the Western Conference, he might have had a case for the MVP award. His injury towards the end of the regular season also didn't help him.

