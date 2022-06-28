“We’ve been saying this since literally 2013 or 14, and it never happens” - Zach Lowe believes we can’t expect Russell Westbrook to change himself and buy into a new role despite Darvin Ham’s comments

The LA Lakers and their success is predicated largely on the performances of Russell Westbrook. The guard had an underwhelming campaign and was blamed heavily for the failures of the team.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes that getting Westbrook to change his style of play is a lost cause. Lowe pointed out how new head coach Darvin Ham wants him to become more active on defense, but the analyst believes that is not going to happen. Lowe said:

"We have been having this conversation for 10 years. 'Oh, my God, what would it be like if Russ set ball screens for LeBron James or whoever the other ball handler is on his team. He can be great at that. What if he cut more on offense? What if he dialed in more on defense?'"

"We’ve been saying this since literally 2013 or 14, and it never happens and why should it we expect it to happen now?" Lowe continued.

With Russell Westbrook picking up his player-option and no trades on the table, the Lakers have to make it work with Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook has been a major impediment to the Lakers' success in his first season with the franchise. He is not, however, the only problem with this roster.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. https://t.co/2AXqkNywG1

Westbrook's turnovers have been a problem as his pace is too fast for the oldest roster in the league. This has led to Westbrook turning the ball over almost four times a night. He has also blown wide open dunks and layups this season, not to mention his shooting struggles from the perimeter and the line.

The only way forward for the Lakers is to put Westbrook on the bench. As a reserve, he can be the primary ball handler and orchestrate the offense, without LeBron James on the court. This would allow the Lakers to surround him with bonafide shooters, creating floor spacing. But this would also mean Westbrook taking a seat in the final moments of the game.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT. That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). https://t.co/MmoPjx71Ap

Westbrook was signed to ease LeBron James' work load but has ended up needing more from King James. As things stand, the Lakers are stuck with Westbrook but have a shot at moving on from him this summer. Until then, coach Darvin Ham has a lot to think about in terms of how to deploy Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.

