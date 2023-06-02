“We did not want them coming in here taking control of the series”- Michael Malone says winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals was very important

Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets scripted a clinical 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat had won six straight Game 1s entering this contest, but the Nuggets broke that streak. Miami's ability to get off to good starts was crucial in their fairytale run thus far as the eighth seed.

A win in Game 1 in Denver would've given them tremendous confidence. Coach Malone reflected on avoiding a loss in Game 1, saying (via Nuggets' reporter Jena Garcia):

"I reminded that group that Miami went into Milwaukee and won Game 1. They went into the Garden in New York City and won Game 1. They won Game 1 up in Boston. We did not want them coming in here taking control of the series."

The Heat have thrived on momentum and self-belief in these playoffs, and so have the Nuggets. Both teams have battled the odds to get here. Capitalizing on every advantage, as the Nuggets did at home, will be crucial for both teams.

Michael Malone's men have extended their homecourt winning record to 9-0 in the 2023 NBA playoffs. They have outplayed their opponents comprehensively in each of those games, and Thursday's Game 1 contest against the Miami Heat was no different.

Michael Malone expects Miami Heat to come out swinging after 2023 NBA Finals Game 1 loss

Michael Malone hasn't made the mistake of undermining the Miami Heat just because they are the eighth seed. The Denver Nuggets dominated the Heat in Game 1 but are refusing to rule out a comeback performance from Jimmy Butler and Co.

The Nuggets wouldn't want to be in the same situation as the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics, who were heavily favored to win against Miami but failed miserably. Miami remains one of the most well-coached and hard-nosed teams, which has led them to the finals this year.

Here's what Malone said he expects from the Heat in Sunday's Game 2 (via CBS News' Romi Bean):

"That team is a really good team. That's the best team out of the Eastern Conference, so you're not just gonna win by 20 points and they're not gonna go quietly into that good night... They're going to come out and try to jump all over us."

The Heat were outplayed in three quarters, but they found some plays that worked in their favor in the final 12 minutes. They trailed by 24 points at one stage, but with their ability to adjust and come back, the Nuggets didn't take their lead for granted.

Michael Malone is spot on with his assessment of the Heat's mentality ahead of Game 2, so he will need to be just as ready as his counterpart Erik Spoelstra in setting up the game plan.

