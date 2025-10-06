"We don't want no decision" - Gilbert Arenas hilariously melts down after LeBron James' cryptic teaser fuels Lakers retirement buzz

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas reacted after LeBron James teased &quot;The Second Decision&quot; on Monday. Fans quickly speculated that it could be related to his potential retirement. The last time the LA Lakers star had the same approach regarding a career-changing decision was in 2010. That was when he joined the Miami Heat to win his first two NBA titles.James had an ESPN special solely to reveal his decision about leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.Rumors about James' retirement were sparked by the teaser for his second choice. Even Arenas had a very expressive reaction on X (formerly Twitter). Arenas posted his meltdown on social media despite not having a confirmation about what The Second Decision is about.&quot;Get up off that seat. You and that bald-headed man,&quot; Arenas began. &quot; Get up. No, we don't want no decision. This is not time for decision-making, okay? The season's about to start.&quot;We need you. You and Luka [Doncic]. There's no decision, I don't want to hear none of it. You better be talking about, you got some new shoes dropping that's going to be invisible or something. But if I see you about to tell us you about to leave or retire, man no. Not right now! Okay?&quot;Arenas even compared the current Lakers roster to what it looked it looked like in Kobe Bryant's final years in the NBA.&quot;I see what we have, okay? D**n Dalton Knecht, him with the other Rui. I don't want to be f**king stuck with them,&quot; he continued. &quot;This look like the s**t Kobe [Bryant] was stuck with when he had that big head n***a named Socrates (Robert Sacre) and Nick Young.&quot;Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the league will find out what James' next decision is on Tuesday. The four-time NBA champion stated in his post that it would be made public at 12 p.m.Gilbert Arenas' co-host reacts to his rant and LeBron James' teaserEveryone was caught off guard by what James posted online, which led to various reactions from prominent people following the NBA. Josiah Johnson, Gilbert Arenas' co-host on the show &quot;Gil's Arena,&quot; reacted to the teaser that was posted. '&quot;You better take your talents to the Lakers facility and go get this chip in 2026,&quot; Johnson posted on X.It appears as if Johnson has the same mentality as Arenas. Neither of them don't wants to see the four-time MVP retire just yet. He also reacted to the meltdown of the former Washington Wizards star.&quot;So now you appreciate LeBron 😂&quot; he joked with Arenas.Johnson had some jokes for Gilbert Arenas, who has been a fan of the star for quite some time.