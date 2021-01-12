"We didn't want to let that slip away," Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks on Bradley Beal playing in the fourth quarter l NBA News

After enduring a rough start to their 2020-21 NBA campaign, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have started to find their feet.

Against the Phoenix Suns, the superstar had an incredible game, but many expected him to be rested during the fourth quarter, as the game's outcome was apparent far before the final buzzer.

In this NBA news update, let us have a look at the response from the Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks regarding Bradley Beal playing the fourth quarter against the Suns.

NBA News: "I think he can handle 36 minutes," says Scott Brooks on Bradley Beal

As already mentioned, Bradley Beal had a fabulous game for the Washington Wizards. The 27-year-old conjured an impressive 34 points, eight rebounds and 9 assists in 35 minutes while shooting at 54.5% from the field.

As the contest entered the third quarter, the Washington Wizards enjoyed a massive 26-point lead over the Phoenix Suns.

With Russell Westbrook already sidelined due to injuries, many expected the Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks to take Bradley Beal out of the game to give him some rest and prevent any potential injury to the player.

When asked about the same, Scott Brooks said:

"We haven’t won in the last three games. Two wins for the season. We didn’t want to let that slip away. We don’t shoot around. We don’t practice. He’s a word-class athlete…Good lookin’. Great family. His parents are great. I think he can handle 36 minutes."

While many in the NBA community expressed their surprise on the head coach's comments, it seems a very justifiable one.

The Washington Wizards have an abysmal 3-8 record on the season and need to grab wins to make the postseason.

A 26-point lead is significant, but not one impossible to overcome. So Brooks decided the risk of a potential injury to Bradley Beal did not outweigh the necessity of the Washington Wizards to close the game out.

Bradley Beal UP & UNDER! 👀



34 PTS, 9 AST for the @WashWizards star on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/oz7prqzr7X — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2021

After grabbing the win against a competitive Phoenix Suns team, the Washington Wizards have some momentum behind them.

It will be interesting to see if Bradley Beal and crew can build on that and help the Washington Wizards make a serious run for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

