"We want to make sure that he knows that we're thinking about him and lifting him and his family up in prayer" - Wes Unseld Jr. comments on Bradley Beal's absence after the sad demise of his grandmother

The Washington Wizards, led by Bradley Beal, have been a surprise package at the start of the 2021/22 season as they lead the Eastern Conference with a 8-3 record. Beal was at the forefront of the Wizards' great start, averaging 23.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. However, the Wizards will have to make do without their ace during their next game due to the unfortunate demise of Beal's grandmother, according to coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Beal came into the season after having a career year where he averaged 31.3 points and earned his third All-Star appearance. There were rumors surrounding his immediate future, with multiple analysts, fans and players making trade predictions and sending the star away from Washington to other contenders. However, he showed his loyalty to the franchise and stuck with them despite the lack of a co-star after the departure of Russell Westbrook. The decision seems to be working for both Beal and the Wizards.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. sent his condolences to Bradley Beal and his family after the unfortunate demise of his grandmother. He reassured the All-Star by saying his team was behind during this tough time and that him and his family were in their prayers. Here's what he said in a pre-game interview:

"We want to make sure that he knows that we're thinking about him and lifting him and his family up in prayer."

Washington Wizards @WashWizards Bradley Beal will not play Saturday in Orlando following the passing of his grandmother.



Coach Unseld: "We want to make sure that he knows that we're thinking about him and lifting him and his family up in prayer." ❤ Bradley Beal will not play Saturday in Orlando following the passing of his grandmother. Coach Unseld: "We want to make sure that he knows that we're thinking about him and lifting him and his family up in prayer." ❤ https://t.co/tXQk8HPrHI

Bradley Beal has been a huge reason behind Washington's success over the years and it is a welcome sight to see the franchise get behind their star in difficult times such as this for him and his family.

Can Bradley Beal guide the Washington Wizards to a deep post-season run?

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards have had a blistering start to the 2021/22 season, notching up close wins and out-hustling teams to sit on top of a stacked Eastern Conference at the moment. The Wizards haven't yet clicked on the offensive end with a lot of room to grow, but they have been stellar on the other end, earning a top five ranking in defensive rating.

Bradley Beal is yet to showcase the type of scoring ability that he is capable of and has had a slow start on the offensive end compared to his usually high standards. Having said that, he has impacted the game in other ways, using his gravity and off-ball movement to free up players while stepping up his game on the defensive end.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo THIS IS WHAT HAVING A REAL COACH DOES



One of the first things Wes Unseld Jr. did upon arrival to DC was challenge Bradley Beal to be a better defender.



This possession, Beal gets multiple stops, forces a TO, and celebrates.



Guess who’s there celebrating just as hard as he is? THIS IS WHAT HAVING A REAL COACH DOESOne of the first things Wes Unseld Jr. did upon arrival to DC was challenge Bradley Beal to be a better defender.This possession, Beal gets multiple stops, forces a TO, and celebrates. Guess who’s there celebrating just as hard as he is? https://t.co/U2rccA8MYQ

Bradley Beal has shot a disappointing 25% from the perimeter and will have to improve that drastically if the Wizards are to have a chance.

Judging by the way the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell are playing, the Wizards have a good chance of making a good run in the post-season if they are able to sustain this run. Having said that, they don't have a roster capable enough to knock out behemoths such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar