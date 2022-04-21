"We want to stay very true to LeBron's story" - Casting director for LeBron James' biopic 'Shooting Stars' shares details about the project

Casting director for LeBron James' biopic, Angela Boehm, told Natasha Dye of People Magazine that they want to stay true to James' story. She stated:

"We want to stay very true to LeBron's story. We are looking to create the atmosphere of what his story looked like. Cheerleaders, band members, stadium fans, librarians, cafeteria workers, all of it," Boehm said.

According to Dye, filming of James' biopic will take place in Cleveland and Akron. Production started last April 18th and will run until June 2nd.

James was just a kid from Akron before becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history. James, who currently plays for the LA Lakers, is set to have a biopic called "Shooting Stars" based on his childhood and high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

"Shooting Stars" will be based on LeBron James' autobiography of the same name released in 2009. The story will center around his childhood and his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary. James' high school team is also set to be featured.

Joey Morono of Cleveland.com reported that the filming of the biopic is expected to generate an estimated $25.5 million for Cleveland and Akron. The film was first announced in 2018 and will be directed by Chris Robinson. The producers are Maverick Carter, Terence Winter and Rachel Winter.

LeBron James enjoying his early offseason

LeBron James and the LA Lakers missed the postseason for the second time in four seasons. It was a very disappointing season in Hollywood, with James missing the playoffs for just the fourth time in his career. Nevertheless, he seems to be enjoying his early offseason.

According to Elise Kerr of "What's On Dubai," James was spotted in Dubai earlier this week. The four-time NBA champion was seen posing for pictures and signing a Lakers shirt at a newly opened restaurant called Trove.

Trove is under the care of Chef Doğukan Duguncu and is known for having the largest alfresco terrace inside the Dubai Mall. The restaurant is full of artwork and furnishings, while also having a shisha lounge.

James revealed in an Instagram video that he was in Dubai for around 12 hours. He was talking to Fadie Musallet, an entrepreneur also known as FadieCakes.

Musallet is known for his connections within Dubai and can be seen with other celebrities such as Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather. James stated:

"Yo! We here, man, in Dubai, with my man right here. I was here for about 12 hours. I need to come back, though. Fadie, I gotta get the whole experience… I gotta come back for sure."

