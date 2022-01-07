"We will talk to Rick and see what's next" - Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's return for Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has said that Klay Thompson's return will depend on the team's physiotherapist and director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini's recommendation. Kerr said that the guard's return will be a calculated decision, and he won't be rushed back into action.

Klay Thompson's return is arguably one of the most anticipated things in the NBA at the moment. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard hasn't played a game in over two and a half years, so the basketball community is excited to see him lace up again. Chase Center is expected to erupt when he makes his first three-pointer after returning.

Talking about Thompson's possible return, head coach Kerr said after the game against the Dallas Mavericks:

"Yeah, It will be up to Rick (Celebrini). We'll have tomorrow off, and we'll come in and practice Saturday, and we'll talk to Rick, and we'll see what's next."

Klay Thompson's return is unofficially scheduled for January 9th, 2022 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The franchise had previously said that his return would be in January, and at a home game.

Hence, January 9th against Cleveland and January 18th against Detroit are the target dates for Klay Thompson's return. However, no official announcement has been made by the team on the player's return yet.

Rick Celebrini, the physiotherapist and director of sports medicine for the Golden State Warriors, will make the final call regarding Thompson's health and conditioning.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Two off days before the Warriors’ home game Sunday against the Cavaliers. Steve Kerr not yet ready to officially dub it Klay Thompson’s return night. Said “that’ll be up to Rick (Celebrini).” Day off Friday, practice Saturday. Two off days before the Warriors’ home game Sunday against the Cavaliers. Steve Kerr not yet ready to officially dub it Klay Thompson’s return night. Said “that’ll be up to Rick (Celebrini).” Day off Friday, practice Saturday.

Klay Thompson drills 24 straight three-pointers in pre-game shootaround; raises expectations for his return

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors holds up six fingers while leaving the court.

Not many people expect Klay Thompson to be the All-Star version of himself right away. He is returning after two consecutive catastrophic injuries - an ACL tear and an Achilles rupture.

The Golden State Warriors will pace his return and gradually increase his minutes depending on his movement. Many analysts don't expect Thompson to be the same All-NBA-level defender again. Leg injuries of this magnitude aren't easy to overcome, and a lot of his lateral movement could be inhibited.

However, his shooting stroke is unlikely to change. Former teammate JaVale McGee, a guest on 'Club Shay Shay' with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, spoke regarding Thompson's return:

"Ain’t nothing wrong with his arm, so that boy’s gonna shoot."

The same sentiment resonates with the NBA community, and Klay Thompson is expected to excel in his catch-and-shoot game.

The way the Golden State Warriors run their offense, Klay Thompson is likely to get plenty of open looks. He drilled 24 straight three-pointers in a pre-game shootaround, which has raised expectations about how he could fare on his return.

