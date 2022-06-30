“We will be talking about James Harden differently when it's all said and done with the Philadelphia 76ers” - Jay Williams believes James Harden will have a breakout season, believes he has more awareness

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers halfway through the season but failed to lead them to a deep run in the playoffs. However, Jay Williams believes things could be different in the upcoming season.

The Sixers were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Since joining the Sixers, Harden has not reached the heights many expected. Although he had an incredible first five games, his performances took a dip as the season progressed.

There has been a debate about whether the Sixers should move away from Harden. However, the franchise seems willing to give it another go.

On ESPN's Get Up, Williams talked about Harden's newfound commitment. He also believes the All-Star guard will have a breakout year in the upcoming season.

"One of the things that I think is easy to say about James Harden is, for his whole career he's been selfish. And Windy alluded to how many times he's turned down money.

"If you haven't heard anything from James Harden since he kind of went out on bad terms since the last time they lost in the playoff games. Him working, him working on his conditioning, him turning down money, he's still gonna make a lot of money.

"But to show, let's get guys like PJ Tucker, I really think this is going to be a breakout season and we will be talking about James Harden differently when it's all said and done with the Philadelphia 76ers."

Harden has always moved around teams as soon as the first hint of inconvenience cropped up. In the last two years, he has left two teams but is seemingly willing to work things out with the Sixers.

James Harden has declined his $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season

Joel Embiid #21 and James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden has declined his $47.3 million player option, and has officially become a free agent. The report also stated that the three-time scoring champ decided to give the Sixers more flexibility to build their roster.

Although the Sixers look formidable enough with a one-two punch of Harden and Joel Embiid, they might need some more firepower on the team. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey will also be a huge boost for the Sixers.

Harden was brought in to help the Sixers compete for a championship, but they failed to achieve that in his first season. The Sixers have also failed to get over their Eastern Conference semifinal romp since the 2000-01 season.

In the last five seasons, they have reached the ECS four times but have consistently failed to reach the conference finals. While a championship is the ultimate goal, reaching the conference finals will be a step in the right direction.

As a Sixer, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game. Sadly, his shooting percentages took a further dip, averaging 40.2% from the field and a career-low 32.6% from beyond the arc.

