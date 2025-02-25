"We winning that" - Draymond Green doubles down on Warriors' championship claims amid criticism

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has remained steadfast in his championship prediction, despite facing criticism from fans and the media. Green initially made the bold claim during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, and he has since reaffirmed his confidence in the Warriors' title chances.

Ad

Green, on a Tuesday episode of the podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," stated that the Warriors have the necessary pieces to succeed. He also pushed back on his critics and questioned their credibility.

"I believe that we got the pieces to do it, and like I said, I know what that looks and feels like," Green said on his podcast. "You got all these people talking about what I said and how I'm going to do it, but what have they done?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've done it over and over and over again. I know what it looks like and what it feels like. I 1000% wholeheartedly stand on all 10 toes down on everything I said—we winning that."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A key component of the Golden State Warriors' resurgence has been the addition of Jimmy Butler, a factor Green cited.

Since Butler's arrival, the Warriors have won five of their last six games and climbed to ninth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 30-27 record.

The Warriors' odds of winning the championship are currently +6500, according to FanDuel. While they may not be as fearsome as they once were, Green's confidence and the team's recent performance has made them a unit to watch as the postseason gets closer.

Ad

Draymond Green responds to Hall of Famer's criticism

Draymond Green called the present state of the league "boring" during the All-Star break. His statement attracted lots of criticism, which included that of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who called him out for his over-reliance on teammate Steph Curry.

Green responded on Monday via his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show":

"I'm not sure what idiot wouldn't want to pass Steph Curry the ball when he's the greatest shooter of all time," Green said. "Why wouldn't I? To be honest Big O, I get a lot of pleasure out of passing the ball...

Ad

"In the year that Big O won a championship when he was starting to age, you were passing the ball to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself ... I was a little surprised by (his comments)."

Expand Tweet

Green tried his best not to disrespect one of the game's greats, but he was certainly not going to allow himself to get roasted without having a few digs of his own.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.