"We would’ve smacked y’all": Dwyane Wade verbally obliterates 10-year NBA vet’s bold claim

Dwyane Wade had been part of some of the best teams in the 2010s, including the 2013 Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. However, 10-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay believed his Memphis Grizzlies squad from the same year would beat the Heat.Wade has since reacted to Gay's claim, saying that the Heat would have dominated the Grizzlies during the year. According to Wade, he messaged Gay to check if he really said the claim before roasting him. “I DM’d Rudy, ‘This must be an AI-generated quote because there’s no way in hell you said this.’ He told me, ‘Yeah, I said it,’&quot; Wade said. &quot;I said, ‘Boy… belt to ass.’ ‘You’re not just going to win the Finals because you think you can. We had just been there four years in a row. We would’ve smacked y’all. You don’t know how to win in the Finals, bro.’”The 2013 Heat won 27 straight games during the regular season to finish with a 66-16 record. They went on to win the NBA championship after beating the San Antonio Spurs in seven games. The Grizzlies only tallied 56 wins in the regular season but lost in the Western Conference Finals that year via sweep against the Spurs. Gay started the season with the Grizzlies but was traded in January to the Toronto Raptors after spending his first seven seasons in Memphis. On the other hand, Wade snagged three NBA titles in his career, winning in 2006, 2012, and 2013 with the Heat. Dwyane Wade gets candid on people's perception of winningWith Gay's claim, Dwyane Wade got candid about people's perception of winning. For Wade, winning requires luck and a lot of other things to accomplish. &quot;Like people really think it's that easy, and that's the thing with me when it comes to winning, it's like yo, stop. No, it's not for everybody,&quot; Wade said. &quot;I mean, everything has to go right for you to win. Every break gotta go your way.&quot;Gay last saw action in the NBA during the 2022-2023 NBA season, playing for the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Wade retired with the Heat in 2019.Wade and Gay will be working together next season as analysts for Amazon Prime's broadcast of NBA games.