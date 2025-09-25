  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dwyane Wade
  • "We would’ve smacked y’all": Dwyane Wade verbally obliterates 10-year NBA vet’s bold claim

"We would’ve smacked y’all": Dwyane Wade verbally obliterates 10-year NBA vet’s bold claim

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 07:46 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Dwyane Wade verbally obliterates 10-year NBA vet’s bold claim - Source: Imagn

Dwyane Wade had been part of some of the best teams in the 2010s, including the 2013 Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. However, 10-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay believed his Memphis Grizzlies squad from the same year would beat the Heat.

Ad

Wade has since reacted to Gay's claim, saying that the Heat would have dominated the Grizzlies during the year. According to Wade, he messaged Gay to check if he really said the claim before roasting him.

“I DM’d Rudy, ‘This must be an AI-generated quote because there’s no way in hell you said this.’ He told me, ‘Yeah, I said it,’" Wade said. "I said, ‘Boy… belt to ass.’ ‘You’re not just going to win the Finals because you think you can. We had just been there four years in a row. We would’ve smacked y’all. You don’t know how to win in the Finals, bro.’”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 2013 Heat won 27 straight games during the regular season to finish with a 66-16 record. They went on to win the NBA championship after beating the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.

The Grizzlies only tallied 56 wins in the regular season but lost in the Western Conference Finals that year via sweep against the Spurs.

Gay started the season with the Grizzlies but was traded in January to the Toronto Raptors after spending his first seven seasons in Memphis.

Ad

On the other hand, Wade snagged three NBA titles in his career, winning in 2006, 2012, and 2013 with the Heat.

Dwyane Wade gets candid on people's perception of winning

With Gay's claim, Dwyane Wade got candid about people's perception of winning. For Wade, winning requires luck and a lot of other things to accomplish.

"Like people really think it's that easy, and that's the thing with me when it comes to winning, it's like yo, stop. No, it's not for everybody," Wade said.
Ad
"I mean, everything has to go right for you to win. Every break gotta go your way."

Gay last saw action in the NBA during the 2022-2023 NBA season, playing for the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Wade retired with the Heat in 2019.

Wade and Gay will be working together next season as analysts for Amazon Prime's broadcast of NBA games.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications