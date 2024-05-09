"Weakest things I've ever seen": ESPN host calls out Jamal Murray's "pathetic" behavior in response to Game 2 actions 

Jamal Murray has been under immense scrutiny after his Western Conference semis Game 2 antics. Frustrated because of the officiating, Murray threw a heat pack on the court from the bench and a towel aimed at the referee. Either instance could have resulted in a player getting injured.

Murray didn't get suspended for his actions but was fined $100,000. Murray responded to his actions, saying he took "full responsibility. However, he wasn't apologetic and seemingly avoided the topic entirely when asked about it on Wednesday.

"I take everything in full responsibility, so on to the next,” Murray said, via ESPN. “Yeah, on to the next. I mean, two days ago, [there’s] not much for me to say about it right now.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN's Jarred Greenberg wasn't a fan of how Murray handled the situation while breaking the silence about his actions.

"That response from Jamal Murray is one of the weakest things I've ever seen in my 35 years covering sports," Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up show.

"What he [Murray] did was practically unprecedented in NBA history and to pretend that it was ridiculous that he was even being asked about it two days later is pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Murray avoided the media after the game, too. He had an off night, shooting 3 of 18. He scored only eight points as the Nuggets succumbed to a 106-80 blowout loss, trailing 0-2 despite the homecourt advantage.

Jarred Greenberg questions Jamal Murray's character in unfavorable circumstances

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have been a formidable force in the league since 2023 playoffs success. The Nuggets won their maiden championship and were seemingly the best candidates to repeat. However, the 2024 NBA Playoffs haven't been as smooth sailing, particularly for Murray.

With the Nuggets staring at a second-round exit against a worthy opponent, the frustrations have started to boil over for the team, especially Murray. After Murray's ignorant response to his Game 2 antics, ESPN's Jarred Greenberg questioned his character amid a "butt" kicking, saying:

"You know when you find out what people are really made of? You don't find out what they're made of when they are sweeping a team that came in of the play-in in the Western Confernece finals (Lakers) ... When they're beating a team in 5 that came out of the play-in (Heat) in the NBA Finals.

"You find out what they're made of when they are getting their butts kicked like they are right now, and that's what Jamal Murray is showing."

Jamal Murray hit two game-winners against the Lakers in the first round to lead the Nuggets to a 4-1 series win. However, he produced mediocre performances apart from those decisive moments. His inconsistent run has carried over to the conference semis against the T'Wolves, where Murray has managed only 12.5 points across two games on 28.1% shooting.

Expand Tweet

His on-court antics are catching more heat amid this underwhelming run, and the Nuggets could be out soon if this persists.