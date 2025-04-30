Weeks after confronting LeBron James on his son, Stephen A. Smith calls for stern action against Tyrese Haliburton's dad

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers' big win over the Milwaukee Bucks was stained at the very end. Following Tyrese Haliburton's epic game-winner to win the series, his father got into a heated altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Haliburton reportedly said some things to Giannis, who called him 'disrespectful' and didn't hesitate to get in his face.

According to Stephen A. Smith, this wasn't an isolated incident. Talking on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday, the renowned pundit revealed that multiple people, including NBA players, have complained about John Haliburton's behavior several times:

"Agents have complained about him, other players have complained to the league about him. Call the league office. They have complained about him," Smith said.

Smith said that while Haliburton's father is quite proud of his son and has every right to root for him, he's crossed the line multiple times. He also pointed out that he's clapped back at people who haven't even said anything about or done anything to his son.

Tyrese Haliburton wants to squash the beef with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Notably, Tyrese Haliburton didn't shy away from controversy and addressed the issue head-on. He claimed that while he wasn't aware of what happened after the game, he reached out to his father and let him know that he didn't agree with what he had done:

"I had no idea it happened until I got back to the locker room and they showed me the video of my pops," Haliburton admitted. "We had a little talk about it. I don't agree with what transpired there. I think basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited."

Haliburton also vowed to reach out to Giannis Antetokounmpo at one point to make sure there's no bad blood between them, and he lamented his father's attitude and actions after the game:

"I’ll talk to Giannis about it eventually," the two-time All-Star added. "I don’t think my pops was in the right at all there. It’s unfortunate what happened at the end there."

Haliburton has earned a reputation for being an electric playmaker and a bit of a trash-talker, but he and Giannis seemed to be cool throughout the entire series nonetheless.

Now, the Pacers will visit the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and it will be interesting to see whether the league takes any actions against John Haliburton after Tuesday night's debacle.

