"Weird b***hes": Ben Simmons’ sister takes brutal shots at Kendall Jenner, recalls hilarious cookie-baking disaster

Ben Simmons' sister, Olivia Simmons, took shots at Kendall Jenner years after her brother broke up with the supermodel and influencer. On Monday, a pop culture Instagram outlet shared a video of the former Nets player on their account.In the video, Olivia trolled the supermodel for her poor baking skills. She revealed that Kendall Jenner attended a Simmons family gathering. The former Nets players' relatives were all invested in a game of &quot;Cards Against Humanity&quot; when the supermodel said that she wanted to bake some cookies, and it turned out to be a disaster.&quot;She was like &quot;I am gonna bake some cookies&quot;,&quot; Olivia said. &quot;It was readymade cookie dough, so you didn't have to do much but to place it at the right place at the right time. The only thing you need to do is chop them up evenly, no stop beacause I have never seen so many uneven cookies, like what... it was just hilarious.&quot;&quot;The Kardashians, the Jenners, like weird bi***es.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Simmons and Kendall Jenner started dating in 2018. The two celebrities were often spotted together on outings throughout the year. Jenner confirmed her relationship with Simmons during a guest appearance on &quot;The Ellen Show&quot;. However, in 2019, both individuals went their separate ways, ending their brief run as a couple.Ben Simmons can miss out on an NBA season for the first time in his careerBen Simmons is one of the few players in free agency who has yet to bag a contract with a team before the new NBA season tips off. The former number one pick has slowly faded away from the spotlight since being drafted in 2016.The former Nets player has spent seven seasons in the league but has failed to make a name for himself. He was once hailed as the cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers' future, but recurring injuries, especially the ones to his back, have held back Simmons from reaching his promised potential.Earlier this week, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Ben Simmons had received an offer from the New York Knicks. However, the former number one pick declined the offer. Since then, there have been no new reports of other teams being interested in acquiring the former Nets players' talents.Last season, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while playing for the Nets in the first half of the season and then representing the Clippers from the bench. Since Simmons rejected the Knicks' advances, it looks like he might sit out an NBA season for the first time in his career.