Mark Cuban is well known in the NBA landscape for purchasing the Dallas Mavericks back on Jan. 4, 2000. He sold the franchise in Dec. 2023 and has a $5.5 billion net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Hilariously, hip-hop artist Bandman Kevo shared his latest tattoo design of Cuban's face with the man himself on Instagram. He was mocked by fans all over social media.

The Instagram interaction between the two was shared on X by No Jumper (@nojumper) as a screenshot of the chat and the video showcasing the billionaire tattoo collection were featured. In response to the video, Mark Cuban simply replied with a salute emoji.

The X post garnered several reactions from NBA fans who were not too fond of the choice of tattoo.

"Weird flex ... perfect month lol."

Meanwhile, X user Jimmy Bucketzzz (@JimmyBucketzzz) questioned the reasoning that went into the Mark Cuban tattoo design.

"Why grown men getting other grown men's faces tatted on their upper thighs," they posted.

Additionally, X user Jackson (@JacksonBucket) mocked Bandman Kevo's tattoo choice based on Cuban's simple reaction.

"Dude thought he was about to get a shark tank deal," they posted.

X user wunna26 (@wunnatrap) questioned if the tattoo was even worth getting to begin with.

"What he thought was going to happen bro going out sad," they posted.

Moreover, X user Eric (Ericoftruth) pointed out the process that went into making the Mark Cuban tattoo and for it to only receive an emoji response from the businessman.

"All that pain and permanency for an emoji reply," they posted.

Alongside Mark Cuban, other billionaires' faces were also included, such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla's Elon Musk.

Mark Cuban shared his thought process in purchasing the Dallas Mavericks back in 2000

During an interview with Warriors forward Draymond Green on his podcast show, Mark Cuban shared his mindset when he originally bought the Dallas Mavericks franchise.

"It was all about fun," Cuban said. "... The idea of going and getting up shots with Nash and Dirk and Finley ... I mean that was like a dream. ... Negotiating that deal, I didn't even negotiate, I was just like, 'Yes, whatever.' ... I walked in, changed some things up and just you know, it was a ride."

When he looked back on the moment, there was not much drama or complications involved. At the time, Cuban considered the whole situation to be "fun." The idea of heading inside the practice facility to knock down some shots with the likes of Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki was an exciting proposition for him.

Despite the carefree attitude that went into the decision, it worked out in his favor. He originally bought the franchise for $285 million and sold it for $3.5 billion to Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont.