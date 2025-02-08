"Weird that they leave off the best shooter in the NBA" - Fans erupt over Steph Curry snub from 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest

The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is just around the corner, and the rosters for each event are being announced as the festivities approach. On Friday, the NBA announced the player pool for the 2025 3-Point Contest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15.

ESPN's Shams Charania shared the roster for the event on X and it left fans bewildered, as the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Steph Curry, was not included off this year.

Fans reacted to Curry's snub in the comments on X.

"No Steph?" one fan questioned.

"Kind of weird that they leave off the best shooter in the NBA," a second fan agreed.

"Wow don't even have the league's best shooter what a shame," a third fan added.

Some fans offered their predictions for this year's 3-point competition.

"(Jalen Brunson) clearing all these frauds," one fan commented.

"Holy cook, (Cade Cunningham) walking away with it," a second fan predicted.

"Damian Lillard taking it," a third fan added. "It's Dame Time!"

Last year, Curry competed against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in an NBA vs. WNBA 3-point competition, defeating the New York Liberty point guard.

This year's 3-point contest roster is made up of Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Cam Johnson, Damian Lillard and Norman Powell. Lillard is eyeing his third consecutive 3-point contest title.

Steph Curry making 11th NBA All-Star appearance

In his 16th NBA season, Steph Curry is making his 11th NBA All-Star appearance, earning his fifth consecutive All-Star nod. The Golden State Warriors guard will suit up alongside several of his Team USA Olympic teammates for Team Shaq.

Team Captain Shaquille O'Neal drafted Curry along with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. O'Neal will coach his star-studded roster, looking for a victory over Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Steph Curry is leading the Warriors as they eye a playoff push after trading for Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. In 42 games, he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 39% from 3-point range.

