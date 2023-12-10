"Welcome back Bronny" - Kevin Durant shout out Bronny James on making USC debut

Kevin Durant reacted to the debut of Bronny James with USC on Sunday on social media. After LeBron James' son suffered a cardiac arrest in July, James played his first NCAA game.

"Welcome back Bronny," Kevin Durant tweeted.

Bronny James played six minutes in the first half in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State and went scoreless. He got a standing ovation from fans in attendance, with his father sitting courtside.

Bronny finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes.

The young guard plans to spend the 2023-24 season with USC and then move to the NBA next summer.

Kevin Durant predicted LeBron James and the LA Lakers would win the NBA In-Season Tournament

The inaugural edition of the In-Season Tournament came to an end on Saturday with the LA Lakers defeating the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas 123-109 to win the NBA Cup.

LeBron James was named the MVP of the tournament, while Anthony Davis had a monster double-double of 41 points and 20 rebounds for the winners, who ended the tournament undefeated (7-0).

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points and 11 assists, with Indiana being the pleasant surprise of the tournament, finishing second.

Kevin Durant picked James and the Lakers to claim the NBA Cup and was right eventually.

"I’m going to go with the Lakers since they beat us," Durant said after losing to the Lakers in the quarterfinals, via Lakers Nation. "They got the size to compete with anybody. They’ve got the quickest flight out of anybody. The most fans out of anybody. It’s set up for them to win, and I can’t wait to watch.

"The intensity of these games have been incredible. I wasn’t a fan as they were forming this thing, but I’m a huge fan of the In-Season Tournament and I’m looking forward to watching it."

Kevin Durant now shifts his attention to the next regular-season games. Phoenix (12-10) has lost two in a row and will host the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Lakers (14-9) will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (13-8).

Durant and the Suns aim at nothing but the championship this season, with the Lakers, Mavs, Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning champion Denver Nuggets also in the title mix.

Kevin Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 19 games, on 50.0% shooting from beyond the arc.