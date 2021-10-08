“Welcome to the greatest neighborhood in the world” - LeBron James reacts to new short film for NBA’s 75th anniversary season

An off-the-NBA-court LeBron James is an enthusiastic Twitter user. He loves interacting with his fans, peers, critics and areas of interest on the social media website. Bron Sr. never misses a chance to use the platform to make a statement about social injustices or to add to the already vibrant NBA community on Twitter.

Keeping up with his love for the league and the social media platform, LeBron James shared a short film on his Twitter account that has left the basketball community in glee and wonder. The short is a celebratory video of the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

Although the 2021-22 season would be the 76th, the league is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The short film, starring Michael B. Jordan and titled NBA Lane, is being shared by fans and players alike, and LeBron James was ahead of the queue as he retweeted the NBA's original tweet with a caption that read:

Welcome to the Greatest Neighborhood in the World!!! #NBA75

LeBron James is a worldwide celebrity and hence has a global following. On the social media website, he has over 50 million followers. At the same time, the NBA's official handle has about 34 million followers.

So naturally, anything the four-time champion shares becomes global news and gets spread around the globe like wildfire. In the case of this particular tweet, King James is using his reach to help the 75th anniversary short film spread far and wide.

LeBron James, among many other NBA legends and stars, was present in the short film

To be honest, the short film deserves all the applause and the retweets. The theme of the short film revolves around a neighborhood called the NBA lane where all NBA stars from the present and the past live in complete harmony while retaining their on-court persona and personalities.

According to the league's website, NBA Lane features over 30 NBA players. Some of the key names amongst the NBA legends present in the nearly three-minute video were Larry Bird, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Magic Johnson. It also included current players like Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

Some of the most memorable moments from the short included a shot of Devin Booker stopping his car in front of a giant Kobe Bryant mural with the words "Be Legendary" written on it to pay tribute to the late legend. With Michael B. Jordan saying "Some things are bigger than basketball" as a bus full of kids and Devin Booker stared at the Kobe shrine was enough to make a grown man cry.

Also Read

The video also included LeBron James immediately after Booker's scene performing his signature pregame ritual. However, as James flung the powder into the air, seeds fell onto the ground, perhaps signifying the cycle of becoming an NBA aspirant to the nourisher of the game and the league.

This short film will stay with all the basketball fans for a long time. Without trying too hard, the amalgamation of the stars and the theme is the perfect 75th anniversary gift to the league's community.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar