"Welcome to LA, my brother; It's go time!" - LeBron James emphatically welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams

It looks as if LA Lakers star LeBron James and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. are about to get a lot closer. It's been announced that OBJ has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams after previously being released by the Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James took to social media to celebrate the fact that his friend and NFL star is now going to be playing in the same city as the Lakers' main man. James would go on Twitter and congratulate the OBJ on the news, even using the phrase "Welcome to LA my brother."

"Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It's GO TIME!!" tweeted LeBron James

It's been no secret that LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. have shared a friendship over the last several years. LeBron grew up in Akron, Ohio and has always been vocal about his rooting interest when it came to his hometown team of the Cleveland Browns. Since arriving with the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. has been a popular name to monitor throughout his time on the football field.

The working relationship between OBJ and the Browns seemed to hit a rough patch this season, as Beckham struggled to produce on the field. Fans and even the NFL star's father were quick to point out that the lack of production wasn't just because of the play of Beckham.

In fact, a video surfaced pointing out that quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to take advantage of numerous opportunities in which Beckham was open for big plays. The video even got the attention of LeBron James who expressed his feelings on Twitter, using the hashtag "#FreeOBJ".

James' earlier Tweet read:

"OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. - the friendship continues in Los Angeles

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. will now both call Los Angeles home

After Beckham was waived on Monday following two-and-a-half seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the sporting world waited to see what team Beckham would call his "home" for the rest of the year.

Beckham had reportedly stated that his goal was to play for a playoff contender, and that's when the buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Rams started to build. It only made sense that Beckham signed with the Rams as his friend LeBron James plays in the same city for the Lakers.

The two superior talents have formed a special bond throughout their professional careers in the world of sports. After signing today with the Los Angeles Rams, it looks as if the bond will continue to grow in LA.

Both LeBron and Odell have continued to be some of the brightest stars in their respective sports throughout their entire careers. With Beckham now set to play in Los Angeles, the city will feature two of the most exciting players to ever play in the NFL and NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has continued to be vocal about his love for the NFL and has attended a number of LA Rams games this year as a fan. It looks as if he'll now be able to watch Odell Beckham Jr. play more often than he would have expected.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee