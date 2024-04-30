"Welcome to the Lakers, Bronny!": Fans abuzz as LeBron James' son Bronny James among early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024

Bronny James is back in the news as the basketball world awaits to see where he plays next. After a disappointing freshman season at USC, James entered the NBA Draft. He has kept his name in the draft process and officially filed as an early entry candidate to the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny James now has until May 29 to withdraw and return to play college basketball.

Returning to college means his NBA debut will be postponed for at least a year. It is also unknown whether Bronny would return to USC or play at another school since he is entered in the transfer portal.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news of LeBron James’ son moving to the next step of the draft process got NBA fans buzzing. Many took to social media to predict a Bronny and LeBron team-up may be coming soon at the next level.

Expand Tweet

“Welcome to the Lakers, Bronny!” a fan wrote.

Rumors have swirled that the Lakers are open to drafting Bronny to convince LeBron to stay with LA for one more season and opt into the final year of his deal. They could also offer James a 3-year extension if he opts out. LeBron played coy after his Lakers were eliminated in Game 5. He made no commitment to the Lakers in the future.

Some joked that the two may come together but in a much different locale. This fan tweeted out a wild theory.

“Lebron going to be playing for Guandong next year with his boy,” a fan wrote.

There were plenty of other theories about where the two may play next season. Perhaps they could return home.

“Good for him- hope him n pops enjoy Cleveland next year,” a fan wrote.

Others think LeBron may return to an old team but it is not the Cavs. He could take his talents elsewhere.

“Him and Bronny in Miami next year,” a fan wrote.

Some think Bronny James is still not good enough to warrant a draft pick. Some Lakers fans hope the Lakers sign him as an undrafted free agent.

“If he goes undrafted then sign him,” a fan wrote

Another fan was on the same page. They think Bronny James should not be drafted just to sign LeBron.

“Robbing kids of opportunities who played better is just insane,” a fan wrote.

Bronny James draft projections

According to most mock drafts, Bronny James would likely go undrafted. Some think he could go in the second round while others say he would only be drafted given his family tree.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the Lakers are open and willing to use a draft pick on Bronny to bring LeBron back and have the two play together. LeBron James has publicly stated his desire to play a season with his son in the NBA.

The Lakers do not own their first-round pick this year. They do have one second-round pick they could potentially use on Bronny if they get a commitment from his father.

A team could swoop in and draft Bronny in an attempt to bring LeBron in as a free agent if he does not re-sign with the Lakers. This could lead to Bronny being drafted ahead of his current projections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback