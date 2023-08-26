"Welcome sweet baby girl!!!!": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry welcomes sister-in-law Sydel Curry's daughter

Steph Curry has another niece. Sydel Curry, the younger sister of the Golden State Warriors superstar, has given birth to a daughter, her second child with husband Damion Lee.

Following the birth of Daryn Alicia Lee, Ayesha Curry posted a story on her IG account with the caption:

“Welcome sweet baby girl!!!”

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry's wife, welcomes the newly-born daughter of Sydel Curry and Damion Lee.

Daryn’s mother also gleefully shared the news on the same social media platform:

“Daryn Alicia Lee

“8/23/23

“9:38 PM

“Baby girl you have melted our hearts and our world”

Damion Lee and Sydel Curry had Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee on November 26, 2021. The little boy now has a baby sister.

The latest addition to the Curry-Lee family is Steph Curry’s second niece. His brother Seth Curry also has two kids with Callie Rivers, a daughter who was born in 2018 and a son born in 2021.

The NBA’s all-time three-point king has three children with his wife Ayesha Curry. He has daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon. Seth Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee have some catching up to do.

Steph Curry and Damion Lee could face each other in the playoffs

Family ties will have to take a step back once an NBA game starts. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one of the elite teams that could dethrone the Denver Nuggets. The Phoenix Suns featuring Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Damion Lee aren’t too far behind.

Lee’s Suns were booted out by Nikola Jokic and the defending champs. They’ll be looking to finish what they couldn’t do last season.

The Warriors will have the same goal. They failed to defend their 2022 championship when they were dismissed in six games by LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Golden State has retooled, adding Lee’s former teammate Chris Paul to the lineup.

After months of posturing for the best seed possible, Steph Curry and Sydel Curry’s husband could face each other in the playoffs. It will be a titanic and mouthwatering clash due to the sun-headlines in a potential battle.

Kevin Durant once left a championship dynasty to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He could be the Dubs’ biggest stumbling block to another title.

There is also the Curry-Lee connection. The Suns’ backup guard used to play for the Warriors. He could be the one tasked to shadow “Chef Curry” if and when they meet in the postseason.

