"Welcome to Toronto": Damian Lillard reveals OG Anunoby's prank that nearly convinced him he was heading north

During NBA Media Day, Milwaukee Bucks fans finally got to see Damian Lillard in his new jersey. Alongside his new teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the big four lineup of the Bucks already looks impressive ahead of the coming regular season.

However, Damian Lillard had an interesting experience prior to landing with the Bucks. Hilariously enough, during his interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Bucks guard was pranked on by Raptors' OG Anunoby with the context of Lillard being acquired by Toronto instead

"I was on the phone and I just got a random text from OG [Anunoby], 'Welcome to Toronto,'" Lillard said. "He always like, messing around, joking and stuff like that, we trained together in the summer a little bit. He texted me, 'Welcome to Toronto' so I was like, 'Let me call this dude and see' and I finally called him, he didn't answer."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Then he called me back and he was laughing and I was like, 'Okay,'" Lillard added. "It just caught me off guard, like I know it didn't happen like that. But he always play like that."

It was a hilarious exchange between Anunoby and Lillard as the Bucks guard mentioned that the Toronto forward is an individual who is fond of making jokes and pulling off pranks.

Initially, the Toronto Raptors were reportedly involved in trade conversations regarding Damian Lillard, as per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. But it seems like it didn't materialize and finally Bucks got the All-Star guard.

Toronto Raptors GM talks about going big on Damian Lillard trade

Following the departure of Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors, the franchise has been in need of another star to take his place. Despite the impressive strides that Pascal Siakam has accomplished in his career, the team still needs another all-star to come into town.

Prior to the Bucks' acquisition of Lillard, Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster talked about the trade negotiations that the organization did with Portland, as per an interview with Sportsnet's Danielle Michaud.

"Obviously you'd have to ask [the Blazers] -- we were very aggressive," Webster said. "I'd say probably the biggest offer we've ever made for a player, but it's up to them to accept it and so I think that's, you know, you kind of never know what tilted a deal towards you or not. But maybe time will tell, we'll find out."

"I mean I think that's our job, right, we're always trying to get the best deal for our players," Wilson added, "for the organization, to build for the future. It's interesting that that's said, but it doesn't really affect us."

As the Raptors came up short in landing Damian Lillard, they must look ahead to how the market is going to look in the coming months in search of an all-star.